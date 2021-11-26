The Best Black Friday Deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to grab a new phone, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have you covered. Across the three major retailers, you can save up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 off the Google Pixel 6 and up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Here are the best Black Friday phone deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.
Telstra’s Black Friday deals
The best Black Friday deals for accessories and outright phones
If you’re already sorted for a handset or mobile plan, there are a few accessory deals currently running over at Amazon Australia. So if you’ve been meaning to grab a wireless charging pad or a portable charging bank, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap one up.
Here’s the best of what’s on offer:
- Save up to 52% off select ROMOSS power banks.
- Save up to 55% off on select Anker power banks, wireless charging pads, cable and more.
- Save on select Spigen phone cases and covers.
If you prefer to buy your handsets outright, there are a few solid discounts available:
- You can also save $400 off the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G.
- Get $310 off the Google Pixel 3 via eBay.
- Save on a range of Samsung smartphones, including $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G and $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S21.
- Bing Lee is offering discounts across a range of phone brands, including Apple and Samsung.
