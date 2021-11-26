The Best Black Friday Deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

Level Up Your Life

Image: Police Story
If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to grab a new phone, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have you covered. Across the three major retailers, you can save up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 off the Google Pixel 6 and up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Here are the best Black Friday phone deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

 Telstra’s Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday deals for accessories and outright phones

charger black friday phone
Image: iStock/Andrey Popov

If you’re already sorted for a handset or mobile plan, there are a few accessory deals currently running over at Amazon Australia. So if you’ve been meaning to grab a wireless charging pad or a portable charging bank, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap one up.

Here’s the best of what’s on offer:

If you prefer to buy your handsets outright, there are a few solid discounts available:

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia for all the latest Black Friday 2021 deals here.

