The Best Black Friday Deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to grab a new phone, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have you covered. Across the three major retailers, you can save up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 off the Google Pixel 6 and up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Here are the best Black Friday phone deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

Telstra’s Black Friday deals Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Save $300 on the OPPO Find X3 Pro Vodafone’s Black Friday deals Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Optus’ Black Friday deals Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6 Save $300 on the iPhone 12 mini Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The best Black Friday deals for accessories and outright phones

If you’re already sorted for a handset or mobile plan, there are a few accessory deals currently running over at Amazon Australia. So if you’ve been meaning to grab a wireless charging pad or a portable charging bank, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap one up.

Here’s the best of what’s on offer:

If you prefer to buy your handsets outright, there are a few solid discounts available:

