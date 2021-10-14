Black Friday Sales 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Mark your calendars, because Black Friday 2021 – one of the world’s biggest shopping events – is back.

Over 96 bargain-filled hours, hundreds of retailers will be slashing their prices with some big-ticket items going for a fraction of their RRP. Here’s everything you need to know, including the best sites to bookmark, online shopping tips and the dates to mark in your calendar, as well as a few cheeky deals that have dropped so far.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping events on the US calendar, with retailers offering huge, unheard-of discounts on thousands of consumer products. Over the past few years, Aussie retailers have been getting in on the action too — so expect to see plenty of deals from Myer, Big W, Target, Kmart and more.

It’s highly likely that a bunch of Australian online merchants will also be embracing the big day. This usually includes Amazon, eBay, Catch and scores of other online retailers.

Given Black Friday heralds the beginning of the Christmas shopping period, it’s an opportune time to grab a bargain and buy prezzies for your friends and family.

When is Black Friday in Australia this year?

The shopping event officially takes place on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday. This year, Black Friday officially starts at 12am on 26 November 2021. However, the actual sales period is a lot looser, with many retailers releasing deals in advance and/or extending their discounts well into the following week. There’s also the similar ‘Cyber Monday’ event on 29 November, which is specifically geared towards online-only deals.

In other words, you can expect plenty of bargains flying in well before, with the bulk of deals appearing on the aforementioned Friday and Monday. Also note that the US is a day behind us, which means their Black Friday lands on our Saturday — so keep an eye out for US deals that provide international shipping.

What sort of deals can we expect?

There’s always an element of hype around to Black Friday, and it’s easy to see why. There are always plenty of bargains on offer if you use judicious timing and know where to look. For example, it is likely Amazon and eBay will be running members-only flash sales on popular tech products. So you need to be prepared and you need to be fast.

Sites to bookmark ahead of Black Friday 2021

Pretty much every Australian retailer with an online store usually runs some kind of Black Friday promotion. With that said, there are always a few heavy hitters that tend to provide the lion’s share of killer bargains. Here are a few sites to keep a close eye on.

Early-bird deals

Each year, the Black “Friday” deals start appearing earlier and earlier. So bookmark this page to keep updated as the deals start to become available.

Amazon Black Friday deals

In America, Amazon accounts for more than 50 per cent of all Black Friday sales and it’s swiftly taking over in Australia too. Just like last year, there will be tens of thousands of deals available, spanning video games, fashion and beauty, electronics, books and everything in between.

eBay Black Friday deals

Alongside Amazon, eBay will have one of the biggest Black Friday sales in Australia. We’re expecting some absolutely killer bargains as eBay’s major partners look to beat last year’s deals. For those who missed it, that included 50% off board games, up to 40% off big-brand TVs, 60% off bestselling video games and ultra-cheap fashion and footwear.

Catch Black Friday deals

Catch is always a good place to pick up a Black Friday bargain and 2021 should be no exception. If it’s anything like last year, Catch’s Black Friday deals should include Dyson vacuums, smart home devices, myriad fitness tracker and big brand sneakers.

Traditional retailers

Based on previous years, Australia’s brick-and-mortar retailers will also likely be embracing Black Friday this year. You can typically expect to see big discounts from most of the old guard, including Harvey Norman, Big W, JB Hi-Fi, Target, The Good Guys, Myer, Kmart and various speciality stores like EB Games, and Bunnings. That said, if you’d prefer not to brave the crowds, most of the above merchants will most likely also be running online sales, too.

