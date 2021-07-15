Who Has the Cheapest Galaxy S21 Ultra Plan?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Released back in January of this year, the S21 series is the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line. This smartphone came in three versions: the standard S21, the slightly larger S21+, and the much larger S21 Ultra.

Of this recent flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most premium of the bunch. It run on an Exynos 2100 CPU, is powered by a 5,000 mAh, and is housed under a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display made from Gorilla Glass 7.

The biggest draw of the S21 Ultra is its rear-mounted cameras, which include a 12MP Ultrawide, a 108MP Wide (with a Gen 2 sensor), and two 10MP telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom. The S21 Ultra will also let you shoot in 8K and take RAW shots.

It’s because of these premium features that the S21 Ultra comes at a premium price. The handset has an outright retail price that starts from $1,849, with a minimum storage capacity of 128GB.

If you’re looking to grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus are all currently offering discounts for this smartphone. To help you grab the best deal possible, we’ve compared the discounted plans that are currently available from these telcos.

Where can you get the cheapest plan from?

So what discounts are available from these three major telcos?

Both Optus and Telstra are offering a $250 discount on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

When combined with Telstra’s cheapest mobile plan, the Small Upfront plan, you’ll be paying $121.58/month with 40GB of data. Optus’ cheapest plan is $111.60/month, with a 20GB data allowance.

If you’re looking to grab the cheapest deal possible, you’ll want to look no further than Vodafone, which is offering twice the discount of both Optus and Telstra, by taking $504 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

With this considerable discount, you can grab an S21 Ultra plan with a monthly cost that’s under $100. That’s pretty good for a current 5G phone. Vodafone’s Lite plan will cost you $96.04/month with 40GB of data.

Vodafone is also offering the same $504 discount for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ (RRP starts from $1,549), with combined mobile plans starting from $83.54.

It’s worth noting that you’ll these discounts are only valid if you stay connected with the respective telco for 24-months.

READ MORE Here Are the Cheapest Deals on iPhone 12 Mini Plans

You can compare the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus below, along with Vodafone’s S21+ plans.