Amazon Has Kicked off Its Black Friday Sales Early, Here Are the Best Deals So Far

Get ready, because Amazon has just kicked off their huge Black Friday 2021 sales. Even though Black Friday isn’t technically until this Friday (November 26), Amazon has jumped on their deals a couple of days early.

While there are thousands of deals to be had throughout the sale period, the downside is that finding the best bargains takes a lot of time and effort. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals on offer.

The following deals are all active and remain available at the time of writing. We’ll be updating this article periodically with fresh bargains from now until Cyber Monday on November 29, so keep checking back if nothing catches your eye.

Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership to get the full discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals.

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales on Amazon

Garmin Venu was $429, now $318.85 (save $110.15)

Fitbit — Save on select Fitbit devices Save on select Fitbit devices

Garmin — Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Withings — Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case was $319, now $269 (save $50)

LG — Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Dell — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors

Lenovo — Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices

Apple — Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio

Beats — Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products

Apple — Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars

Yamaha — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi

ASUS — Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range

Sandisk — Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices

Wacom — Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets

Samsung — 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy

MSI — Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops

ASUS — Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks

HP — Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products

DJI — Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones

Nikon Cameras — Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories

Canon Cameras — Save on select Canon cameras and accessories

Jabra — Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

Sennheiser — Save on Sennheiser headphones Save on Sennheiser headphones

Bose — Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Neewer — Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

HUAWEI — Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Arlo — Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Amazon

ghd Original IV Styler was $220, now $134.25 (save $85.75)

The Best Black Friday Homewears & Lifestyle Sales on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was $59, now $19 (save $40)

Amazon Devices — Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices

Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices Kindle Paperwhite 8GB — Save $70 off RRP

Philips — Save on select kitchen products

Renpho — Huge discounts on Renpho massage devices

InstantPot — Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range

Philips — Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200 Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200

Sunbeam — Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials

FoodSaver — Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials

Tontine — Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding

BLACK+DECKER — Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning

Eufy — Save on select Eufy smart home products Save on select Eufy smart home products

Philips Hue — Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting

Russell Hobbs — Save on select Russell Hobbs Save on select Russell Hobbs

George Foreman — Save on George Foreman essentials Save on George Foreman essentials

ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products

Arovec — Save on select Arovec products Save on select Arovec products

Bosch — Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools

Makita — Save on Makita Power tools Save on Makita Power tools

Dewalt — Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories

Coleman — Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more

Ozoola — Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets

The Best Black Friday Toy Sales on Amazon

LEGO 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sián was $569.99, now $431.10 (save $138.89)

You can find out more of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals here.

