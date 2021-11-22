Amazon Has Kicked off Its Black Friday Sales Early, Here Are the Best Deals So Far

Get ready, because Amazon has just kicked off their huge Black Friday 2021 sales. Even though Black Friday isn’t technically until this Friday (November 26), Amazon has jumped on their deals a couple of days early.
While there are thousands of deals to be had throughout the sale period, the downside is that finding the best bargains takes a lot of time and effort. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals on offer.
The following deals are all active and remain available at the time of writing. We’ll be updating this article periodically with fresh bargains from now until Cyber Monday on November 29, so keep checking back if nothing catches your eye.
Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership to get the full discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals.
The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales on Amazon
Garmin Venu was $429, now $318.85 (save $110.15)
- Fitbit — Save on select Fitbit devices
- Garmin — Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
- Withings — Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale
The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales on Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case was $319, now $269 (save $50)
- LG — Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors
- Dell — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors
- Lenovo — Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices
- Apple — Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Beats — Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products
- Apple — Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars
- Yamaha — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi
- ASUS — Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range
- Sandisk — Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices
- Wacom — Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets
- Samsung — 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy
- MSI — Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops
- ASUS — Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks
- HP — Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products
- DJI — Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories
- Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones
- Nikon Cameras — Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories
- Canon Cameras — Save on select Canon cameras and accessories
- Jabra — Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Sennheiser — Save on Sennheiser headphones
- Bose — Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers
- Neewer — Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more
- HUAWEI — Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices
- Arlo — Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras
The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Amazon
ghd Original IV Styler was $220, now $134.25 (save $85.75)
- ghd — Save on select GHD appliances
- Foreo — Save on select skincare tools from Foreo
- Save on select Fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skin Care brands like Nivea, L’Oreal Paris, Palmolive and Neutrogena
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select Cosmetics from Maybelline, Rimmel and Essie
- Save on select Hair Care from John Freida, Garnier, Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Sukin
The Best Black Friday Homewears & Lifestyle Sales on Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was $59, now $19 (save $40)
- Amazon Devices — Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB — Save $70 off RRP
- Philips — Save on select kitchen products
- Renpho — Huge discounts on Renpho massage devices
- InstantPot — Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range
- Philips — Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200
- Sunbeam — Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials
- FoodSaver — Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials
- Tontine — Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
- BLACK+DECKER — Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning
- Eufy — Save on select Eufy smart home products
- Philips Hue — Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting
- Russell Hobbs — Save on select Russell Hobbs
- George Foreman — Save on George Foreman essentials
- ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products
- Arovec — Save on select Arovec products
- Bosch — Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools
- Makita — Save on Makita Power tools
- Dewalt — Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories
- Coleman — Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
- Ozoola — Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets
The Best Black Friday Toy Sales on Amazon
LEGO 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sián was $569.99, now $431.10 (save $138.89)
- LEGO — Save on select LEGO
- Hasbro — Save on select Hasbro
- Save on action figures including Transformers, Star Wars and Marvel
- Save on select Dolls including Barbie, LOL Surprise, Rainbow High, Bratz and more
