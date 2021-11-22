Level Up Your Life

Amazon Has Kicked off Its Black Friday Sales Early, Here Are the Best Deals So Far

Get ready, because Amazon has just kicked off their huge Black Friday 2021 sales. Even though Black Friday isn’t technically until this Friday (November 26), Amazon has jumped on their deals a couple of days early.

While there are thousands of deals to be had throughout the sale period, the downside is that finding the best bargains takes a lot of time and effort. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals on offer.

The following deals are all active and remain available at the time of writing.  We’ll be updating this article periodically with fresh bargains from now until Cyber Monday on November 29, so keep checking back if nothing catches your eye.

Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership to get the full discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals.

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales on Amazon

Garmin Venu was $429, now $318.85 (save $110.15)

  • Fitbit Save on select Fitbit devices
  • Garmin Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
  • Withings Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales on Amazon

airpods

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case was $319, now $269 (save $50)

  • LG Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors
  • Dell Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors
  • Lenovo Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices
  • Apple Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Beats Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products
  • Apple Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
  • Sony Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars
  • Yamaha Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi
  • ASUS Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range
  • Sandisk Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices
  • Wacom Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets
  • Samsung 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy
  • MSI Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops
  • ASUS Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks
  • HP Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products
  • DJI Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories
  • Panasonic Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones
  • Nikon CamerasSave on Nikon Cameras and Accessories 
  • Canon CamerasSave on select Canon cameras and accessories 
  • Jabra Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
  • Sennheiser Save on Sennheiser headphones
  • Bose Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers
  • Neewer Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more
  • HUAWEISave 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices
  • Arlo Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Amazon

ghd Original IV Styler was $220, now $134.25 (save $85.75)

The Best Black Friday Homewears & Lifestyle Sales on Amazon

black friday 2021

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was $59, now $19 (save $40)

  • Amazon DevicesSave up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices
  • Kindle Paperwhite 8GBSave $70 off RRP 
  • Philips Save on select kitchen products 
  • RenphoHuge discounts on Renpho massage devices
  • InstantPot Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range
  • Philips Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200
  • Sunbeam Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials
  • FoodSaver Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials
  • Tontine Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
  • BLACK+DECKER Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning
  • Eufy Save on select Eufy smart home products
  • Philips Hue Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting
  • Russell Hobbs Save on select Russell Hobbs
  • George Foreman Save on George Foreman essentials
  • ECOVACS Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products
  • Arovec Save on select Arovec products
  • Bosch Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools
  • Makita Save on Makita Power tools
  • Dewalt Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories
  • Coleman Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
  • Ozoola Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets

The Best Black Friday Toy Sales on Amazon

Black Friday 2021

LEGO 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sián was $569.99, now $431.10 (save $138.89)

You can find out more of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

