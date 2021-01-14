Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands on a Samsung S21 in Australia

Well, it’s here friends. Samsung has officially dropped its flagship smartphone for 2021, and it’s winning a heap of attention already.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range was announced overnight – ahead of Samsung’s usual March, April launch dates – and naturally, tech fans are desperate to learn more.

From today, you can pre-order yourself a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, with a number of telcos dropping plans for the phone already.

But first, let’s take a look at the details a little more closely. As Samsung writes on its website, the phone has been “designed to revolutionise video and photography”. It’s been fitted with 8K resolution – ideal for top-quality snaps – Samsung’s self-proclaimed fastest chip, and an “all-day battery”.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in three sizes – all compatible with 5G. The standard phone has a 6.2-inch screen, the S21+ has a 6.7-inch screen, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen (it’s also been fitted with four cameras on the back).

The Samsung Ultra is also compatible with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. The first phone outside the Note range to have that capability, as 9News reports.

Each of the phones comes in four colours: silver, black, Phantom Pink and Phantom Purple.

If you’re keen to get your hands on one of these babies, check out the list of available telco plans out there. We’ve compiled them all for you below.

Note: Our interactive widgets should start working from 9am AEDT on January 15. Sometimes they can take a little bit of time to populate so be sure to check back later!

