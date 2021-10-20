Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything Australians Need to Know

We’ve seen a slew of new mobile devices lately with the new iPhone 13 and Samsung foldables, and now Google is joining the party. On October 20, Google lifted the lid on its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices which harbour some pretty significant upgrades.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs

Pixel 6 Specs

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display, up to 90Hz

6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display, up to 90Hz Cameras: 50 MP wide (rear), 12 MP ultrawide (rear), 8 MP front camera

50 MP wide (rear), 12 MP ultrawide (rear), 8 MP front camera RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Battery: 4614 mAh

4614 mAh 5G compatible

Colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black

Pixel 6 Pro Specs

Display : 6.7-inch QHD+LTPO Smooth Display, up to 120Hz

: 6.7-inch QHD+LTPO Smooth Display, up to 120Hz Cameras: 50 MP wide (rear), 12 MP ultrawide (rear), 48 MP telephoto (rear), 11.1 MP front camera

50 MP wide (rear), 12 MP ultrawide (rear), 48 MP telephoto (rear), 11.1 MP front camera RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage : 128/256/512 GB

: 128/256/512 GB Battery : 5004 mAh

: 5004 mAh 5G compatible

Colours: Cloudy White, Sorts Sunny, Stormy Black

Google Tensor

One of the heftiest internal hardware upgrades in the Pixel 6 phones is the new Google Tensor chip. It’s Google’s first-ever processor and makes use of Machine Learning to push the limits and bring new features like Motion Mode and Face Unblur.

Tensor’s AI functions help give the Google Assistant even more advanced speech recognition and live translation functions, without draining the battery too hard. It also helps to power new computational photography and video features on the Pixel’s camera.

The Tensor chip also uses Titan M2 to bring extra security to the Pixel. It can apparently even stop laser attacks which sounds pretty cool.

Android 12

Both Pixel 6 phones will be the first to receive Google’s new Android 12 OS.

This software upgrade brings a significant new redesign dubbed ‘Material You’ which is kind of similar to Apple’s iOS 14 with customisable widgets, backgrounds and colour schemes.

It also has added privacy controls, scrolling screenshots, efficient download systems and an easier transfer system for upgrading your old phone to your new one.

Features

Cameras

As usual, smartphone cameras is where the money is nowadays and the Pixel 6 phones have some pretty neat features in that area.

The main sensor captures 150% more light than the Pixel 5 and has features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser in Google Photos to clean up your images. Motion Mode can also capture action shots and long exposures in more detail, and Real Tone brings out skin tones accurately.

Battery

Google claims its all-day Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, even when connected to 5G.

The Pixel 6 is apparently able to learn your favourite apps and reduce sending energy to any you don’t use. It also has an Extreme Battery Saver mode that keeps only your essential apps running to conserve power and last up to 48 hours.

Which Google Pixel 6 should you buy?

Similar to the iPhone 13 models, Pro is better when it comes to the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 has a few hardware advancements that give it the premium edge over the 6. It has more RAM, a larger and more advanced display with up to 120Hz in refresh rates, and it has an extra Telephoto rear camera.

Both Pixels share a lot of the same software features and upgrades. But if you want a more powerful phone with a better camera, the Pixel 6 Pro is the logical choice.

Australian price and release date

Orders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro begin today and will be available in stores from October 28.

The Pixel 6 starts at $999 and the Pixel 6 Pro retails beginning at $1,299.

They’ll be available to purchase online or from retailers including Google Store, Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Optus, Vodafone and Harvey Norman.

If you buy a new Pixel from the Google Store in Australia users will receive 3 free months to Kayo and Binge. Both phones also come with three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users.