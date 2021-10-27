8 Things You Definitely Need When You Move Into Your First Apartment

When you move into your first apartment, after you overcome the stress of actually moving, you have these grand ideas about how you’re going to furnish it. You think you’re going to hang expensive art on the walls, buy a funky couch you can happily put a butt groove in, and towels so fluffy you’ll wish they were robes.

However, the reality is that before you buy lush towels and wall art, you should probably buy yourself a few essential items. Aside from your usual mattress, sheets, lounge etc, you need things like kitchen utensil kits, clothes drying racks, a carriable laundry hamper, a tool kit and of course, a bottle opener!

Ahead, we’ve pulled together a bunch of must-have items that you might not have thought about buying but definitely should when you move into your first apartment.

It might seem obvious, but the first on our list is an at-home tool kit. They’re perfect for those little DIY jobs that’ll pop up around your new home. Try to buy a kit that has all the essential pieces like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, Allen keys, measuring tape, a box cutter, and so on. This one from Cartman is super affordable and has all the bits and bobs you need.

The more you start cooking meals for yourself, the more you start to realise that you need a wide variety of kitchen utensils to see you through. Get yourself a kitchen utensil set like this 15-piece one from Mibote. It includes a slotted turner, solid turner, deep soup ladle, flexible spatula, pasta server, spreader spatula, slotted spatula, bating brush, egg whisk, slotted spoon, solid spoon, kitchen tongs and holder.

The same goes for a set of pots and pans. There the more you cook, the more you realise you need a good set. The only tricky part is that a good set can be somewhat expensive, so you have to do some shopping around to find a good bargain. Luckily for you, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. This 16-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set from GreenLife is pretty good value for money. It comes with a 10cm mini frypan, 18cm and 24cm open fry pans, 15cm and 18cm saucepans with lids, 22cm stockpot with lid, 24cm saute pan with lid, 18cm stainless steel steamer, and 4 kitchen utensils, for just $219.

Every kitchen needs a decent knife set that comes with multiple knives of all different sizes and edges. This 15-piece set from Cuisinart includes an 8″ Chef Knife, 8″ Slicing Knife, 7″ Santoku Knife, 5.5″ Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5″ Paring Knife, 3.5″ Bird’s Beak Paring Knife, 8″ Sharpening Steel, All-Purpose Household Shears, and block to hold them all in.

Moving out of the kitchen and into the laundry room, you’re going to want to get yourself an inside clothes drying rack like this one from L.T. Williams. It’s sturdy, comes with 14 meters of drying space and folds up, so you can store it easily.

Depending on where you move, you may or may not have a laundry inside your apartment. In which case, you’re going to want to purchase a laundry hamper that’s easily carried. There are a few types you can go for — you can get ones with drawstring closures, some with sturdy twin handles and some even have wheels. Whichever type suits you best, there are some affordable options on Amazon.

Sounds silly, but having a full-length mirror in your apartment is an absolute lifesaver — especially if you can mount it on the back of a door or to a wall. And you can pick them up from places like Amazon for under $100.

I can’t tell you the frustration you feel when you buy a nice bottle of wine only to go and open it at the end of a long, hard day and realise it’s a corked bottle and you don’t own a corkscrew. The same goes for when you’re cooking something delicious for dinner, and you need a can opened only to find yourself without a can opener. I highly recommend investing in both a can and bottle opener for when you move into your first apartment.

