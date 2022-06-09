6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen

If you’re one of those people who has a glorified ‘dish draining’ tea towel in your kitchen that you use as a make-shift dish rack when you run out of space, we’re here to tell you: it’s just time to get a bigger drainer. With single to triple-tiered racks available on the market — all with multiple different compartments, mind you — there’s no reason not to make dish drying easier.

To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up a few of our personal faves to get you started. From budget to premium, we guarantee there’s a style and price in there that suits you and your kitchen counter.

Single Tiered

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Drying Rack

Whether you have a dishwasher (and only really use a dish rack for those odd pots or pans you wash from time to time) or live alone and don’t go through many dishes, this single-tiered KitchenAid dish rack is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Compact enough not to take up too much space but big enough to fit a couple of meals worth of dishes, this baby is a solid pick. The best part about it? It comes with an in-built drain catcher, so your bench tops don’t get all wet and grotty with the water residue. There’s even a nice little allocated spot to pop your mugs and cups — chef’s kiss, right?!

Where to buy: eBay ($50)

Over Sink Dish Drainer

Alternatively, if you already have a dish rack but still need more space, this handy rack-like gadget rolls over the top of your sink, allowing you to add dishes and any extra pots and pans that don’t fit in your regular one. That way, the excess water also just drips into the sink for mess-free drying. We recommend double-checking the measurements of the rack to ensure your sink size is compatible with it.

Where to buy: eBay ($10.06)

Two-Tiered Dish Racks

Two-Tiered Dish Drying Rack

Multi person household? Stop trying to play Tetris with all your damn dishes, and invest in one of these double-tiered drainers. Not only can you store twice the dishes in the same amount of space, but it’s fitted with a side compartment for cutlery and another side compartment for your chopping boards or plastic cups. How’s that for space efficiency?

Where to buy: eBay ($26.95)

Toque Dish Drainer

Made with a particular nano rust-free coating and good quality plastic attachments, this baby will last you for years to come. Like many other rack options, it also comes with side compartments. These particular ones are detachable, though, making them super easy to chuck in the dishwasher or hand wash.

Where to buy: eBay ($52.99 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’)

Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack

Designed to sit atop your sink, this overhead rack is smaller and doesn’t have as sturdy base as some other options. Unfortunately, this means you won’t be able to put a whole night’s worth of dinner dishes on there. It will, however, hold your cups and cutlery without a hitch (or even spices and other miscellaneous stuff, if that’s what you’d prefer). It also has some hanging space for utensils and a little basket to store your detergents and sponges. So, while we don’t recommend this as a stand alone rack, if you get it in addition to a full-size side rack, it’s a great little kitchen accessory.

Where to buy: eBay ($69.99)

Multi-Tiered

Three-Tier Kitchen Dish Rack

For anyone who has a super tiny apartment kitchen that needs all the extra space, it can get, rest assured, we haven’t forgotten about you. This triple-tiered rack is a step-up from those single and double layered drainers, allowing you to store ample plates, bowls and mugs on the main three levels, then your cutlery, knives and chopping boards on the side. Each level also has its own base drainer, so it won’t trickle down onto your other dishes. Thank us later.

Where to buy: eBay ($31.95)