Level Up Your Life

6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: June 9, 2022 at 3:11 pm -
Filed to:dish racks
ebay plusebay-partnershipkitchen
6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen
Image: eBay
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people who has a glorified ‘dish draining’ tea towel in your kitchen that you use as a make-shift dish rack when you run out of space, we’re here to tell you: it’s just time to get a bigger drainer. With single to triple-tiered racks available on the market — all with multiple different compartments, mind you — there’s no reason not to make dish drying easier.

To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up a few of our personal faves to get you started. From budget to premium, we guarantee there’s a style and price in there that suits you and your kitchen counter.

READ MORE
It's Time to Stop Pre-Rinsing Your Dishes

Single Tiered

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Drying Rack

6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen

Whether you have a dishwasher (and only really use a dish rack for those odd pots or pans you wash from time to time) or live alone and don’t go through many dishes, this single-tiered KitchenAid dish rack is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Compact enough not to take up too much space but big enough to fit a couple of meals worth of dishes, this baby is a solid pick. The best part about it? It comes with an in-built drain catcher, so your bench tops don’t get all wet and grotty with the water residue. There’s even a nice little allocated spot to pop your mugs and cups — chef’s kiss, right?!

Where to buy: eBay ($50)

Over Sink Dish Drainer

dish racks

Alternatively, if you already have a dish rack but still need more space, this handy rack-like gadget rolls over the top of your sink, allowing you to add dishes and any extra pots and pans that don’t fit in your regular one. That way, the excess water also just drips into the sink for mess-free drying. We recommend double-checking the measurements of the rack to ensure your sink size is compatible with it.

Where to buy: eBay ($10.06)

Two-Tiered Dish Racks

Two-Tiered Dish Drying Rack

6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen

Multi person household? Stop trying to play Tetris with all your damn dishes, and invest in one of these double-tiered drainers. Not only can you store twice the dishes in the same amount of space, but it’s fitted with a side compartment for cutlery and another side compartment for your chopping boards or plastic cups. How’s that for space efficiency?

Where to buy: eBay ($26.95)

Toque Dish Drainer

dish racks

Made with a particular nano rust-free coating and good quality plastic attachments, this baby will last you for years to come. Like many other rack options, it also comes with side compartments. These particular ones are detachable, though, making them super easy to chuck in the dishwasher or hand wash.

Where to buy: eBay ($52.99 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’)

Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack

6 God-Tier Dish Racks That Will Max Out the Counter Space in Your Kitchen

Designed to sit atop your sink, this overhead rack is smaller and doesn’t have as sturdy base as some other options. Unfortunately, this means you won’t be able to put a whole night’s worth of dinner dishes on there. It will, however, hold your cups and cutlery without a hitch (or even spices and other miscellaneous stuff, if that’s what you’d prefer). It also has some hanging space for utensils and a little basket to store your detergents and sponges. So, while we don’t recommend this as a stand alone rack, if you get it in addition to a full-size side rack, it’s a great little kitchen accessory.

Where to buy: eBay ($69.99)

Multi-Tiered

Three-Tier Kitchen Dish Rack

dish racks

For anyone who has a super tiny apartment kitchen that needs all the extra space, it can get, rest assured, we haven’t forgotten about you. This triple-tiered rack is a step-up from those single and double layered drainers, allowing you to store ample plates, bowls and mugs on the main three levels, then your cutlery, knives and chopping boards on the side. Each level also has its own base drainer, so it won’t trickle down onto your other dishes. Thank us later.

Where to buy: eBay ($31.95)

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.