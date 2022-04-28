Never Run Out of Dry Clothes Again With One of These Indoor Clothes Hoists

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Doing laundry is no one’s favourite chore, even more so when you don’t have much space to work with. Don’t even get us started on how hard it’s been with the bad weather looming, either. If you live in an apartment or space with no balcony, drying your clothes can also seem like a mountainous task. When it comes to powering through washing day and getting those clothes dried inside, it’s all about finding the right clothes airer.

For the most part, people typically reach for those cheap and cheerful rectangular folding clothes racks. Yes, they’re inexpensive, but they also break easily and only provide one way to help your clothes dry in one shape. If you’re limited in space, or you’ve got specific drying needs, those racks can be less than helpful. That’s where these unusual clothes airers could come to the rescue.

READ MORE How To Pick A Washing Machine That Saves You Time

Another great option for small space living is to utilise height, which makes tiered clothes airers a perfect investment. This 3 tier dryer can hold two loads of washing, so it’s incredibly economical and efficient. It also features flip-out corners, which create 12 extra hanger spaces for things like shirts and dresses. It’s safe, sturdy and incredible space efficient — a winner all round.

If you’re looking for a minimalistic clothes airer that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, this one is for you. Given that it’s made from bamboo, this dryer has a really nice look to it, which means you won’t mind having it sitting in your living room. There’s also no assembly required for this one which makes it incredibly easy to use (because nobody has time to be battling against their clothes airer every couple of days). Just unfold, hang and off you go!

When they called this airing rack “large”, they were perhaps understating matters. If this were a pizza, it’d be the supreme, with a little bit of everything, from standard vertical bars for your shirts or towels, expandable wings and lower shoe rack, and a total of 30 different drying rods to take a solid quantity of washing in one go.

If you’ve got kids (or pets), it can be as challenging keeping clothes on an airing rack as it is putting them there in the first place. Jojck’s Drying Shelf solves this problem with up to 30 clips to hang and dry small personal items such as underwear and socks – the exact kind of thing that your cat probably delights in pulling down when you’re forced to dry them inside. Its small shape also makes it highly suitable to hang in very small spaces, which could be useful if you’ve got an internal boiler or similar warm space to dry your clothes.

Easily air your laundry with this Hills Two Tier Foldable Clothes Airer. The design features 32 rails and two tiers. The foldable design makes it pretty easy to find storage space, and the sturdy build is ideal for larger loads of washing. Yes, we’re talking heavy towels and coats.

The clever design of this airer makes it perfect for apartment living or for those with limited balcony space. It might look small, but it actually has tonnes of drying space. You might need to invest in some extra coat hangers, though.

For those weeks when the rain won’t quit, and your clothes are taking days to dry, this electric clothes warmer is a saviour. With 18 heated rails that stay at a constant temperature of between 40 and 50°C, you have dry clothes in no time.

This baby is the ultimate space-saving clothes airer, and by ultimate, we mean its epic design allows for it to be fitted to your ceiling — whether it be above your bathtub or in your laundry room, the choice is totally up to you. In the name of modern tech, it also comes with a motorised remote control, so you can stop it at any height.

For its price, you’d also expect it to hold a lot of clothes, and that it does, thanks to its hold capabilities that extend up to 35kg. Start chucking your sheets and doonas in the washer now, folks.

This simple little clothes airer that fits over doors is great for keeping in the laundry or bathroom should a rainy day ever strike. This model is great if you predominantly wash tops and smaller undergarments as you can only hang a few garments on the mainframe, but hey, let’s raise a glass for saving space!

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims.