Clean Up With up to $400 off Dyson’s Cordless Vacuums

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy do we have some good news for you. Dyson is currently having a huge sale and offering up to $400 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums.

So if you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales. We can’t think of a better way to spend your tax return?!

Keep reading to shop Dyson’s hefty discounts.

READ MORE Save Up to $380 on These 6 Robot Vacuums and Put Your Housework on Autopilot

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson V8 Vaccum was $799, now $499

Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra was $699, now $499

If you prefer a more traditional style vacuum cleaner with a little more suctioning power, you can also save up to $200 off Dyson’s Big Ball vacuum cleaners:

Along with some epic deals on vacuums, Dyson is also slinging some free gifts your way when you purchase some of its best-sellers:

If you’re all sorted for vacuums and are in the market for one of Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers or Corrale hair straighteners, you can also get two bonus gifts with any purchase of the two.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener $699

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)

– score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68) Dyson Corrale hair straightener – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)

You can check out the full lineup of offers for the Dyson Week sale here.