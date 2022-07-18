Clean Up With up to $400 off Dyson’s Cordless Vacuums

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy do we have some good news for you. Dyson is currently having a huge sale and offering up to $400 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums.
So if you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales. We can’t think of a better way to spend your tax return?!
Keep reading to shop Dyson’s hefty discounts.
Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales
Dyson V8 Vaccum was $799, now $499
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute+ vacuum – was $1,199, now $799 (save $400)
- Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum – was $1,049, now $699 (save $350)
- Dyson V8 vacuum – was $799, now $599 (save $200)
- Dyson V7 Advanced Origin – was $599, now $449 (save $150)
Ball Vacuum Sales
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra was $699, now $499
If you prefer a more traditional style vacuum cleaner with a little more suctioning power, you can also save up to $200 off Dyson’s Big Ball vacuum cleaners:
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal+ – was $899, now $799 (save $100)
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra – was $699, now $499 (save $200)
Along with some epic deals on vacuums, Dyson is also slinging some free gifts your way when you purchase some of its best-sellers:
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete vacuum – includes a bonus HEPA filter (valued at $59)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete vacuum – includes a bonus filter (valued at $35)
- Dyson V11 vacuum – includes a bonus extension hose (valued at $29)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum – includes a bonus extension hose (valued at $29)
If you’re all sorted for vacuums and are in the market for one of Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers or Corrale hair straighteners, you can also get two bonus gifts with any purchase of the two.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener $699
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)
- Dyson Corrale hair straightener – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)
You can check out the full lineup of offers for the Dyson Week sale here.