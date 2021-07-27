9 Reliable Clothes Hoists if the Chilly Weather is Messing With Your Drying Time

Doing laundry probably isn’t your favourite chore, especially when you don’t have much space to work with (and you’re fighting a losing battle against bad weather). If you’re living in an apartment or space with no balcony, drying your clothes can seem like a mountainous task. When it comes to powering through laundry day and getting those clothes dried inside, it’s all about finding the right clothes airer.

For the most part, people typically reach for those cheap and cheerful rectangular folding clothes racks. Yes, they’re inexpensive, but they also break easily and only provide one way to help your clothes dry in one shape. If you’re limited in space, or you’ve got specific drying needs, those racks can be less than useful. That’s where these unusual clothes airers could come to the rescue.

Another great option for small space living is to utilise height, which makes tiered clothes airers are a perfect investment. This 3 tier dryer can hold two loads of washing so it’s incredibly economical and efficient. It also features flip-out corners which create 12 extra hanger spaces for things like shirts and dresses. It’s safe, sturdy and incredible space efficient — a winner all round.

If you’re looking for a minimalistic clothes airer that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, this one is for you. Given that it’s made from bamboo, this dryer has a really nice look to it, which means you won’t mind having it sitting in your living room. There’s also no assembly required for this one which makes it incredibly easy to use (because nobody has time to be battling against their clothes airer every couple of days). Just unfold, hang and off you go!

When they called this airing rack “large” they were perhaps understating manners. If this was a pizza, it’d be the supreme, with a little bit of everything, from standard vertical bars for your shirts or towels, expandable wings and lower shoe rack, and a total of 30 different drying rods to take a solid quantity of washing in one go.

If you’ve got kids (or pets) it can be as challenging keeping clothes on an airing rack as it is putting them there in the first place. Jojck’s Drying Shelf solves this problem with up to 30 clips to hang and dry small personal items such as underwear and socks – the exact kind of thing that your cat probably delights in pulling down when you’re forced to dry them inside. Its small shape also makes it highly suitable to hang in very small spaces, which could be useful if you’ve got an internal boiler or similar warm space to more quickly dry your clothes.

The clever design of this airer makes it perfect for apartment living, or for those with limited balcony space. It might look small, but it actually has tonnes of drying space.

Easily air your laundry with the Boxsweden Foldable Clothes Airer. The design features 32 rails and two tiers. The foldable design makes it pretty easy to find storage space for, and the sturdy build is ideal for larger loads of washing.

This simple little clothes airer is great for keeping in the laundry should a rainy day ever strike. This model is great if you predominantly wash tops and shirts as you can hang around 10 garments on the mainframe. The top upper wires also offer a nifty way to dry socks and undies at the same time.

For those weeks when the rain won’t quit and your clothes are taking days to dry, this electric clothes warmer is a saviour. With 18 heated rails that stay at a constant temperature of between 40 and 50°C, you have dry clothes in no time.

Who knew a clothes rack could look so good? This clothes rack is a big boi, sturdy enough to hold a large load of clothes. However, it also folds right down to take up minimal space in storage.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims.