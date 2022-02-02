Whether your kitchen is due for an upgrade or you just fancy a bit of a change-up, a new kettle and toaster set could do the trick. Especially if, like me, there’s nothing more satisfying than having matching homewares.
With a huge range of different styles and colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a set regardless of your kitchen style. Kitchenware brands like Smeg, Breville and Sunbeam, offer a variety of 2 and 4 piece toasters as well as funky vintage and modern kettles in bold, bright colours like cherry red, pastel blue and sunshine yellow, as well as classic colour-ways like black, white and stainless steel.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of sets that’ll fit into any budget so you can find a set worth investing in.
White kettle and toaster sets
- Sunbeam Electric Kettle & Toaster Combo Pack, $124
- Westinghouse Diamond Kettle & Toaster Breakfast Pack in White, $119.95
- Sunbeam New York Collection Kettle, $169
- Sunbeam Alinea Select 4 Slice Toaster White, $149
Black kettle and toaster sets
- Sunbeam Diamond 2 Slice Toaster in Black, $47.84
- Sunbeam Diamond 1.7L Kettle in Black, $47.84
- Delonghi Ballerina Electric Kettle Black, currently $94, usually $119
- Delonghi Brillante Exclusive 4 Slice Toaster Black, $171.51
- Westinghouse Kettle and Toaster Breakfast Pack Black, $99
Stainless steel toaster and kettle sets
- Russell Hobbs 1.7L Luna Kettle, $101
- Russell Hobbs 4 Slice Brooklyn Toaster was $99, now $79
- Breville the Lift & Look Pro 2 Slice Toaster, $109
- Breville the Compact Kettle Brushed Stainless Steel was $98.94, now $89
- Morphy Richards Equip 1.7L Kettle in Brushed Stainless Steel, $45
- Black + Decker Toaster 4 Slice, was $74.99, now $68
Red toaster and kettle sets
- Vintage Electric Kettle & Toaster Set Combo Deal Red, $129.99
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals 2 Slice Toaster Red, currently $122, usually $139
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals Electric Kettle Red, currently $115, usually $139
Blue toaster and kettle sets
- Smeg 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle, $482
- Smeg Toaster for Two Slices, $425.72
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals 2 Slice Toaster was $139, now $122
- De’Longhi Vintage Icona Kettle, $139.92
- Vintage Electric Toaster And Kettle Set Combo Copper Blue, $149.99
Yellow toaster and kettle sets
- Delonghi Icona Capitals New York 2 Slice Toaster Yellow, currently $129, usually $139
- Delonghi Icona Capitals New York Kettle Yellow, currently $129, usually $139
- Vintage Electric Toaster and Toaster Set Yellow, $129.99
Green kettle and toaster sets
- De’Longhi Ballerina Electric Kettle, $86.92
- De’Longhi Ballerina Toaster was $105.58, now $88.68
- De’Longhi Distinta Flair 2 Slice Toaster, currently $141.68, usually $199
Pink toaster and kettle sets
- Tower Cavaletto 1.7L Pyramid Kettle Pink and Rose Gold, $80.70
- Tower Cavaletto 4-Slice Toaster Pink and Rose Gold, $79.81
- Smeg 50s Retro Style 2 Slice Toaster Pink, $229
- Smeg 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle Pink, $255
