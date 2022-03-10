Get Yourself a Light-up Beauty Mirror Because Overhead Bathroom Lighting Is Doing You No Favours

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ve just moved into a new place, and both my bathroom and my bedroom offer up the worst lighting for makeup application — especially in winter when the sun doesn’t show signs of life until well after most of us have woken up. That’s why I decided to invest in a light-up mirror, and let me tell you, it’s changed my morning routine completely.

When it comes to applying makeup, we all know natural lighting is our best friend, however, not all of our homes are blessed with large windows that let in loads of glorious sunlight, so these mirrors are truly the next best thing. They also offer a super cute and modern aesthetic look to your bathroom.

So, to alleviate your makeup-lighting woes and help you feel more luxe while applying skincare, we found the best light-up mirrors that’ll sit nicely on your vanity, wall or in your handbag.

READ MORE How Often Should You Clean Your Makeup Brushes?

The best LED light-up mirrors available online in Australia

Built with full-frame LED lights, the cerslimo lighted makeup mirror is much brighter than your average vanity mirror. It simulates natural sunlight so you can effortlessly do your makeup. It’s also got a dimmer on the light switch so you can control the brightness, and it comes with a dual battery source, battery and USB.

You can buy the CERSLIMO Lighted Makeup Mirror ($33.61) from Amazon here.

This double-sided mirror is battery operated and offers both 1x and 5x magnification abilities. Easy to use and ideal for those trickier beauty treatments that require a little extra precision and illumination.

You can buy the Rio Beauty Illuminated Cosmetic Mirror ($61.56) from Amazon here.

This portable light-up mirror provides lighting so good you’ll think it’s natural. It’s got suction lock technology, so you’ll never have to worry about breaking it, and it’s battery operated. It also allows for up to 10x magnification, so you can draw that cat-eye on with precision (and confidence).

You can buy the Fancii 10X Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror ($31.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for something more compact, aka something you can also take in your bag with you on-the-go, then this pocket mirror will be your new best friend. Equipped with 40 well-distributed LED beads, the ring light is bright yet soft and comfortable for a bunch of different settings. When the charge is low, it also just takes a quick plug in recharge, and you’re good to go again.

You can buy the Glocusent 1X/10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror with Lights ($28.99) from Amazon here.

If you’ve got the space and you’re really looking to jazz up your bathroom, this professional vanity mirror is where it’s at. Powered by USB socket or a power bank, this smart mirror is touch controlled and come with energy-saving capabilities. The LED bulbs also have more than 80,000 hours of life, so you can avoid the trouble of replacing them too often.

You can buy the LUXFURNI Hollywood Vintage Tabletop Makeup Mirror ($148.90) from Amazon here.

As far as light-up mirrors go, this three panelled one is pretty impressive. It comes with a touch sensor switch to adjust brightness, multiple angle viewing, magnifying mirrors and dual power supply options (USB and batteries).

You can buy the DeWEISN Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror ($45.97) from Amazon here.

This Hollywood LED mirror can either work as a tabletop mirror or can be wall-mounted. It has smart touch control lighting, two different lighting options, natural and warm light, and plugs into the wall.

You can buy the Beaut Me Hollywood Lighted Makeup Mirror ($42.49) from Amazon here.

While this one might feel on the pricier side, it’s a worthy investment. It comes with waterproof and defogging functions, a smart touch light dimmer, power saving mode and can be wall-mounted in any room.

You can buy the Elegant Showers Square Bathroom Vanity Mirror LED Makeup Mirror ($299.99) from Amazon here.

If you like the aesthetics of the rectangular wall-mounted LED mirror but want something a little more affordable, this Round Vanity Mirror will do the trick and then some. Why? All you need to do is hit the smart button to automatically turn on its Bluetooth function, control the mirror’s brightness, as well as activate the defogging function. And that’s not even the best part — it connects to your smartphone to play music, too.

You can buy the LED Round Bluetooth Mirror Bathroom Vanity ($189.99) from eBay here.