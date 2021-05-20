A Quiet Place Part II Is Finally Here To Scare You Into Silence

Despite it being nowhere near Halloween, we seem to be having a moment with horror movies. The latest gory Saw offering was just released, a new Conjuring movie is coming up and we’ve also got the sequel to A Quiet Place to consider.

I don’t know about you, but it’s the latter that I’m most excited about. We got so close to seeing A Quiet Place II last March – I even had tickets – but its release date got pushed back when COVID lockdowns took hold.

15 months later and A Quiet Place Part II is finally hitting cinemas. Let’s brush up on our history.

Where can you catch up on the first movie?

Everyone remembers A Quiet Place as the movie where you were too afraid to crunch your popcorn loudly in fear of the monsters hearing you. If you haven’t experienced this fear, you really should.

A Quiet Place used sound and silence to great effect, which is why it was such a powerful cinema experience. But you can still watch it at home.

Unfortunately, A Quiet Place isn’t included in any streaming subscriptions in Australia right now, so if you want to catch up you’ll need to fork out for a digital edition or purchase a DVD (they still exist!).

You can rent the movie for as little as $3 on the Apple TV, Google Play or Amazon stores or purchase the movie digitally for $7.99.

What’s in store for A Quiet Place II?

A Quiet Place Part II picks up where the first movie left off. So, if you haven’t seen the first instalment you really should before diving into this one.

(Spoilers ahead!)

After giving birth and discovering the creatures’ secret weakness in the first movie, Evelyn takes the Abbotts on the road to search for a new home beyond the farm. They quickly find that the creatures aren’t the only dangers in this post-apocalyptic world.

In the sequel, Emily Blunt returns in the lead as Evelyn Abbott, alongside Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and John Krasinski.

I know what you’re thinking, didn’t John Krasinski’s character die in the last movie? He did, but we’ll be treated to some flashbacks in the sequel so we’ll get to see his face again. Krasinski is also back as writer and director for Part II.

So, is it as good as the first movie?

A Quiet Place Part II already has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and if the trailer is anything to go by, you won’t want to take your crunchy chips into this movie either.

When can you watch A Quiet Place Part II in Australia?

You can see A Quiet Place Part II in Aussie cinemas as soon as this weekend thanks to advanced screenings. Just check your local showing times.

Otherwise, the movie will officially release on May 27 in cinemas around the country.

Even though the movie is mostly silent, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the cinema experience for this one.