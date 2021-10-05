If Squid Game Has Ignited Your Love of K-Drama, Try These Netflix Shows Next

Netflix is one of the few streaming services that has reach all around the world. While we’re often taken with Netflix’s English-language offerings like Stranger Things or Bridgerton, the platform has seen plenty of success with its foreign-language shows as well, in particular its Korean drama series.

We’re at a point now where audiences are more open to shows in languages other than their own, and nothing has proven that more than the success of Squid Game.

Netflix’s new South Korean drama Squid Game has shot to the number one spot in 90 countries since its release and as a result, it’s generating plenty of interest in K-dramas more broadly.

If you’re looking for more shows in the same vein as Squid Game or are keen to devour more Korean drama series, here are some you can find on Netflix right now.

All synopses are provided by Netflix

Best Korean series you can watch on Netflix Australia

Squid Game

First thing’s first. If you haven’t seen Squid Game get on it. The superviolent thriller TV show is not only on track to become Netflix’s biggest Korean drama series of all time but its most-viewed series ever.

Here’s what you can expect.

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Signal

For some more suspenseful action go no further than Signal, which tackles crime, time travel and murder.

A cold-case profiler in 2015 and a detective in 1989 work together to solve a series of related murders spanning three decades using a special walkie-talkie to communicate with each other.

Sweet Home

Horror fans will love Sweet Home which is chock-full of terrifying monsters.

As humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror, one troubled teen and his apartment neighbours fight to survive – and to hold on to their humanity.

Kingdom

Kingdom takes us into a new fictional medieval world and is full of action, politics and adventure.

While strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.

Extracurricular

Teenagers. High School. Secrets. If that all sounds good to you give Extracurricular a shot.

A modern high school student who’s steeped in a world of serious crime finds his double life upended when a classmate takes an interest in his secret.

Romance is a Bonus Book

Moving away from Squid Game and into some lighter K-dramas, Romance is a Bonus Book takes us into rom-com territory.

A gifted writer who’s the youngest editor-in-chief over at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job.

Because This is My First Life

If you love the fake marriage to real love trope you might want to check out Because This is My First Life on Netflix.

Two housemates get married for financial convenience, but discover nothing is simple when it comes to demanding in-laws, or facing their growing bond.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

You might need a feel-good K-drama after some of the titles on this list and that’s when you turn on Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Another heartfelt and emotional Korean romance series on Netflix is It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

An extraordinary road to emotional healing opens up for an antisocial children’s book writer and a selfless psych ward caretaker when they cross paths.

