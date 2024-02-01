Gather Your Gganbus, New Squid Game Is Coming Later This Year

Guys, gals, Gganbus. It’s official, Squid Game is coming back for another round. The popularity of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time can’t be ignored and it hopefully won’t be too long before we have more games to watch.

Now that we know Squid Game Season 2 is coming, what else do we know about it?

When will Squid Game season 2 be released on Netflix?

Squid Game’s first season was released way back in 2021, so it’s been a while between rounds. But no one foresaw just how big the series would become on Netflix, so it took a while for things to go into development on season 2.

The positive news is that Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game season 2 will be released in 2024, so expect it sometime this year.

Squid Game season 2: Here’s what we know so far

After Squid Game‘s popularity skyrocketed, the creators managed to dodge questions about a sequel for some time. However, at a red carpet event for Squid Game in Los Angeles in November 2021, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk answered everyone’s prayers.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” he said. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang couldn’t give any concrete details but did say the series lead, Gi-hun, would be back.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

Netflix also confirmed the news about Season 2 with this announcement video.

Where could the story of Season 2 go?

The ending of season one (spoiler alert), saw Gi-hun win the games and return to his life as a millionaire, although he chose to never touch his prize money. Then, right at the end of the season, we saw Gi-hun vow to take down the organisers of the game as they recruited a new batch of people.

Given Gi-hun’s return, it seems likely we could see his efforts to try and destroy the Squid Game next season. But there are plenty of other questions still to answer from season one.

Who are the VIPs? Did Jun-ho, the police officer who was shot by his own brother, really die? Speaking of which, what is the backstory of the Front Man? There are so many things we still need to know.

Hwang did say in an interview with The Times earlier in the year that the frontman could be a bigger part of the second season.

“If I do get to do [another season], one [idea] would be the story of the Front Man.”

There will likely also be some new games to play in Season 2. The first season included six squid games which were:

Red Light, Green Light

Dalgona candy/honeycomb game

Tug of War

Marbles

Hopscotch

Squid game (final)

The rounds are all based on children’s games, and there’s no shortage of those, so the writers have plenty to draw on for season 2.

Netflix has released a short teaser for Season 2 of Squid Game, which shows Gi-hun on the phone to someone and promising to hunt them down.

Squid Game Season 2: Which cast members are returning?

Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in a post with Netflix later that both Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) would be back in Season 2. New images also show the return of the recruiter (Gong Yoo) and a new character played by Park Gyu-young.

The rest of the cast includes Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

We’ll also meet killer robot Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su, which sounds simply terrifying.

We’ll keep you posted on more Squid Game S2 info as it comes in. You can find the first season streaming on Netflix now.

