From Dexter New Blood to Hawkeye: Every Major TV Series Release Still to Come In 2021

Seeing as millions of us are locked up in our homes right now with little to do but bake banana bread and stream content on TV, there’s (understandably) a decent amount of interest in major series releases at the moment – probably a little more than normal, even.

Choosing which series you want to stream next is always a tricky choice; there are a whole lot of incredible shows out there. We know, we’ve written about a lot of them.

But one of the best ways to get clear on what your next streaming obsession will be is to see what’s in the pipeline across your favourite streaming services over the coming months.

And while we share a monthly update with you all on what is slated to hit screens (the latest one is here), we figured it would be useful to take a good look at all the big series drops we can still expect to see for the remainder of 2021.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major series releases coming in 2021

Series coming in August:

Series coming in September:

Money Heist: Season 5, Volume 1 – September 3 on Netflix

Billions: Season 5 – September 6 on Stan

Lucifer: Season 6 – September 10 on Netflix

The Morning Show: Season 2 – September 17 on Apple TV

Sex Education: Season 3 – September 17 on Netflix

Dear White People: Season 4 – September 23 on Netflix

Series coming in October:

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7 – October 17 (US release date but here’s hoping Binge isn’t too far behind).

Series coming in November:

Dexter: New Blood: November 9 on Paramount+

Riverdale: Season 6 – November 16 on Netflix (US date but Australia should be similar if not the same)

The Great: Season 2 – November 20 Stan

Hawkeye: Season 1 – November 24 on Disney+ (US release date, but fingers crossed we’ll see a similar release date here, too)

Series coming in December:

Money Heist: Part 5: Volume 2 – December 3 on Netflix

The Witcher: Season 2 – December 17 on Netflix

Cobra Kai: Season 4 – December date TBC on Netflix

The Book of Boba Fett – December date TBC on Disney+

We’ll update this piece as more dates and details are announced in the world of streaming services. The only question that remains, it appears, is which series will you be streaming over the next few months?