Seeing as millions of us are locked up in our homes right now with little to do but bake banana bread and stream content on TV, there’s (understandably) a decent amount of interest in major series releases at the moment – probably a little more than normal, even.
Choosing which series you want to stream next is always a tricky choice; there are a whole lot of incredible shows out there. We know, we’ve written about a lot of them.
But one of the best ways to get clear on what your next streaming obsession will be is to see what’s in the pipeline across your favourite streaming services over the coming months.
And while we share a monthly update with you all on what is slated to hit screens (the latest one is here), we figured it would be useful to take a good look at all the big series drops we can still expect to see for the remainder of 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of all the major series releases coming in 2021
Series coming in August:
- Nine Perfect Strangers – August 20, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video
- The Walking Dead: Season 11 – August 23, 2021 on Binge
Series coming in September:
- Money Heist: Season 5, Volume 1 – September 3 on Netflix
- Billions: Season 5 – September 6 on Stan
- Lucifer: Season 6 – September 10 on Netflix
- The Morning Show: Season 2 – September 17 on Apple TV
- Sex Education: Season 3 – September 17 on Netflix
- Dear White People: Season 4 – September 23 on Netflix
Series coming in October:
- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7 – October 17 (US release date but here’s hoping Binge isn’t too far behind).
Series coming in November:
- Dexter: New Blood: November 9 on Paramount+
- Riverdale: Season 6 – November 16 on Netflix (US date but Australia should be similar if not the same)
- The Great: Season 2 – November 20 Stan
- Hawkeye: Season 1 – November 24 on Disney+ (US release date, but fingers crossed we’ll see a similar release date here, too)
Series coming in December:
- Money Heist: Part 5: Volume 2 – December 3 on Netflix
- The Witcher: Season 2 – December 17 on Netflix
- Cobra Kai: Season 4 – December date TBC on Netflix
- The Book of Boba Fett – December date TBC on Disney+
We’ll update this piece as more dates and details are announced in the world of streaming services. The only question that remains, it appears, is which series will you be streaming over the next few months?
