Cobra Kai: Season 4 Is Coming, Here’s Your First Look

Alright, Karate Kid fans. We have some updates on the next instalment of Cobra Kai, so listen up. Netflix has revealed it will be releasing the fourth season of Cobra Kai this year.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What is Cobra Kai?

If you’re new to the series, Cobra Kai is a spin-off series based on the key characters (all of them) of the Karate Kid films. Focused on the rivalry that exists between leads Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the series is centred on local dojos and the kids who train within them.

Who is in the series?

One of the reasons this show is so well-loved is that it offers a heaping serve of nostalgia with the cast.

As mentioned above, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio have reprised their roles of Johnny and Daniel, but the series also features Martin Kove (John Kreese), Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi) and even Elisabeth Shue (as Ali Mills).

It also stars Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Peyton List (as Tory Nichols) and Gianni DeCenzo (as Demetri).

When is Cobra Kai’s season 4 release date?

Netflix has confirmed the series will return for season 4 in December 2021.

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer

While we don’t yet have a full trailer for the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, we do have a sneak peek available.

Here’s your first look, released by Netflix:

Where can I watch seasons 1-3 of Cobra Kai?

As you may have gathered from the many Netflix mentions in this article, seasons one through three of Cobra Kai are ready and waiting for you to stream on Netflix now. Start watching here.

How about the Karate Kid films?

If you’re keen to take all the way back to the ’80s before the season 4 release date for Cobra Kai you can watch the original Karate Kid movies on Netflix too.

If you're keen to take all the way back to the '80s before the season 4 release date for Cobra Kai you can watch the original Karate Kid movies on Netflix too.