Everything Money Heist Fans Need to Know Before Season 5

Spanish series La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, has its fifth and final series coming to Netflix and naturally, fans are eager to see where this next chapter in the heist series will take us.

If you’re keen to get up to date before the new eps drop, here’s everything you need to know.

What’s Money Heist?

If you’re asking this question, let me suggest you stop reading this article once you know when season five is dropping. Spoilers are a-coming.

In any case, this series is a Netflix crime drama that focuses on the story of an attempt to complete the biggest heist in history, orchestrated by someone known as The Professor and a group of thieves willing to help him carry out the plan.

When is the release date for Money Heist season 5?

Season 5 – the final season for the series – will be cut into two. Part 5, Volume 1 is set to hit Netflix on September 3, 2021. The second half of the season (Volume 2) will be released on December 3, 2021.

In the interim, you can catch up on earlier seasons here.

Who is in Money Heist?

The cast line up for Money Heist includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric and Itziar Ituño.

In season 5 specifically, as Insider reports, it’s believed some older characters may return in the form of flashbacks, so be prepared.

Where did season 4 leave off?

An attempt to rob the Bank of Spain went down the toilet and Nairobi (Alba Flores) was killed in amongst the chaos of it all. The Professor has also been caught out by investigator Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), and his future is uncertain right now.

As for season 5, series creator Álex Pina has said Volume 1 will “create the sensation of a season finale or series finale” and Volume 2 will focus on “the emotional situation of the characters,” Insider reports.

You can check out the trailer for Money Heist season 5, (volume 1) below:

Will you be watching along? More streaming suggestions for the month are available here.