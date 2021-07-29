We are in the heart of winter friends and with more rain (and lockdowns) on the way for Australia, there’s no better time to grab a blanket and crash in front of the television. Thankfully, our streaming services are here to help with that in August.
Some of the highlights this month include Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime which is next book adaptation from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues on Disney+ with Marvel’s What If…? and the final season of The Walking Dead is hitting Binge in August.
A brand new streaming service is also coming to Australia in August (yes, another one!). Paramount+ will be available from August 11 with over 20,000 hours of content to watch. Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia as we’ll be covering all the new movies and TV shows on the service prior to its launch.
Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for August
The Kissing Booth 3 (11/8/21)
It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?
Clickbait (25/8/21)
In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalising clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Man of Steel
- Joker
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 & 2
August 3
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
August 4
- Control Z – Season 2
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 3
- Cooking With Paris
- 76
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
August 6
- Hit & Run
- Navasara
- Vivo
- The Swarm
August 8
- Hustlers
August 9
- SHAMAN KING
August 10
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 2
August 11
- Bake Squad
- The Kissing Booth 3
- Misha and the Wolves
August 12
- Riverdale – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Alawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
- Brand New Cherry Flavour
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria – Season 2
- Beckett
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 – South Pacific
August 15
- Suicide Squad
- The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6
August 17
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 5
August 18
- Out of My League
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
August 20
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
- Sweet Girl
- The Loud House Movie
August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
- Oggy Oggy
August 25
- Open Your Eyes
- Clickbait
- Motel Makeover
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed
August 26
- Family Reunion: Part 4
- EDENS ZERO
August 27
- Titletown High
- He’s All That
- I Heart Arlo
August 28
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 29
- Cats
- Dolittle
August 31
- Good Girls: Season 4
- Sparking Joy
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
August TBC
- Comedy Premium League
- D.P.
Stan’s streaming highlights for August
Chapelwaite (23/8/21)
Based on Stephen King’s 1978 short story Jerusalem’s Lot, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.
Heels (15/8/21)
Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind.
All synopses provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Batman
- Batman Returns
- Batman Forever
- Batman & Robin
- The Dark Knight
- Man of Steel
- Batman: The Animated Series – Seasons – 1-3
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold – Seasons 1-2
- Superman: The Animated Series – Seasons 1-2
- Justice League: Seasons 1-2
- Justice League Action: Season 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
- Batman: Year One
- The Batman vs Dracula
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
- Batman Unlimited: Mech vs Mutants
- Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
- Scooby Doo & Batman the Brave and the Bold
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Superman: Unbound
- Superman: Doomsday
- Superman vs. The Elite
- All-Star Superman
- Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths
- Justice League: Doom
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: War
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
- Lego Justice League: Legion of Doom!
- DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
- DC Super Hero Girls: The Flash
- DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
- DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
- The United Way
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 10 (Finale)
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- White House Farm – Season 1
- Rango
August 2
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 37 (new episodes weekly)
- My Name is Ada Hergberger (Premiere)
- Insert Coin
- Mighty Magiswords – Seasons 1-2
- Craig of the Creek – Season 2, Batch 2
- Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age Smackdown
- Scooby Doo! Abracadabra-Doo
- Scooby Doo! And Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery
- Scooby Doo! And the Ghoul School
- Scooby Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
- Blade Runner
August 3
- The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Debaters
August 4
- Miracle Workers – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Singing Detective
- Secrets of Sugar Baby Dating
August 5
- Standing Tall – Season 1 (Premiere)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- RBG
- Call The Midwife – Season 8
August 6
- Sins of the City – Season 1, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- The Stanley Dynamic – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Survive the Night (Premiere)
- Jamie’s Food Escapes – Season 1
- Jamie’s Great Britain – Season 1
- Degrassi: The Next Generation – Seasons 11-14
- Go Jetters – Season 3, Part 1
August 7
- Drag Race Holland – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Franklyn
- Max & Ruby – Season 9
August 8
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episodes 21-26
- Deceit – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Color Purple
August 9
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Split: Season 2
August 10
- Godfather of Harlem – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Liberal Arts
- Look Back in Angus
- Panorama: Catching the Catfish
August 11
- Monster Family
- Over the Garden Wall – Season 1
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
August 12
- Doctor Who – Series 12
- Doctor Who: Attack of the Cybermen
- Doctor Who: Day of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Death to the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Planet of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Power of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Remembrance of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Resurrection of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Revelation of the Daleks
- Doctor Who: Revenge of the Cybermen
- Doctor Who: Shada
- Doctor Who: The Dalek Invasion of Earth
- Doctor Who: The Daleks
- Doctor Who: The Five Doctors
- Doctor Who: The Macra Terror
- Doctor Who: The Three Doctors
- Doctor Who: The Two Doctors
August 13
- Walker – Season 1, Episode 18 (Finale)
- Wild Mountain Thyme
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures – Season 1, 2 and 4
- The Saddle Club – Seasons 1-3
- Scooby Doo! And the Witch’s Ghost
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Freddy Vs Jason
August 14
- War on Everyone
- The Notebook
August 15
- Heels – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Truman Show
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Dumb and Dumber
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- Michael
- The Prestige
- Risky Business
- Suicide Squad
August 16
- Life Below Zero – Season 1
August 17
- Journey’s End
- Panorama: Smartphones – The Dark Side
August 18
- Return to Gandhi Road
- Cellular
- Wonderful World of Puppies and Kittens – Seasons 1-2
August 19
- The Marksman
- The Seventh Day
August 20
- Trauma Centre (Premiere)
- Last Chance Harvey
- Scooby-Doo! In Where’s My Mummy
- Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania
- Motherfatherson – Season 1
August 21
- Under My Skin (Premiere)
- Gravity
- MI High – Seasons 1-2
August 22
- Work In Progress – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (Premiere)
- Wind River
August 23
- Chapelwaite – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- I Know Who Killed Me
- Porndemic
August 24
- All The Boys Love Mandy Lane
August 25
- Magnolia
- The Sally Lockhart Mysteries
August 26
- Allmen – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Venus
- Lockie Leonard – Seasons 1-2
- Louis Theroux: Altered States – Choosing Death
- Louis Theroux: Altered States – Love Without Limits
- Louis Theroux: Altered States – Take My Baby
- Louis Theroux: The Night in Question
- My Pet and Me: Galapagos Island & Arctic Animals Specials
August 27
- Little Charmers – Season 1-3
- Tucker & Dale vs Evil
- Hero Dad – Season 1
- Frankin and Friends – Season 4
- Scooby Doo! On Zombie Island
- The Perfect Storm
August 28
- Wonder (2017)
August 29
- Purple Rain
August 30
- Mr Right
- iHuman
Disney+’s streaming highlights for August
What If…? (11/8/21)
“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.
Only Murders In The Building (31/8/21)
Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.
All synopses provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for August:
August 4
- Marvel Studios Legends – New episodes
- Short Circuit – Season 2
- Dino Ranch – new episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies – season 2
August 6
- Hip Hop Uncovered – Season 1
- A Wilderness of Error – Season 1
- Hysterical (2021)
- Criminal Minds – Season 15
- Black Widow (1987)
- Impact With Gal Gadot
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle
August 11
- What If…? (new episodes weekly)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Premiere)
- Pikwik Pack – new episodes
August 13
- The Predator (2018)
August 18
- Diary of a Future President – Season 2 (Premiere)
- Gigantosaurus – Season 2
- Growing Up Animal – Season 1
August 20
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Red Sparrow
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
August 25
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale
- The Empty Man
August 27
- Vacation Friends
- Cruella
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
August 31
- Only Murders in the Building (premiere)
New episodes in August
- Monsters at Work
- Turner & Hooch
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 11
- Love, Victor – Season 2
Binge’s streaming highlights for August
The Walking Dead – Season 11 (23/8/21)
In the final season of this gripping survival show, Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. As tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises can they restore their town before it collapses?
Synopsis provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- The Hills – Seasons 1-6
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Field Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Reality’s Ultimate Countdown – Season 1
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2
- The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story
- The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story
- The Furnace
- Come Away
August 2
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 1 finale
- Naked and Afraid: Alone – Season 1
August 3
- Dr Pimple Popper – Season 3, Episode 9
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Baptiste – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
August 4
- The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- My 600LB Life – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Elementary – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
August 5
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Dave – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Storage Wars – Season 1
August 6
- Mush Mush and the Mushables – Season 1, Episodes 26-50
- Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- American Horror Stories – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2 (finale)
- Junior Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- 1000-LB Sisters – Season 1
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Red Dog: True Blue
- Big Driver
- Who Killed Jonbenet
- Oscar Pistorius Blade Runner Killer
- Toni Braxton Unbreak My Heart
- Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland
- Menendez Blood Brothers
August 7
- Croods: A New Age
August 9
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 2 (Premiere)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20 (Premiere)
- Teen Mom 2 – Season 10, Episodes 34-35
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
August 10
- Reservation Dogs – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
August 11
- The End – Season 1
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 2 (Premiere)
- Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 14
August 13
- Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Scooby Doo! And the Curse of the 13th Ghost
August 14
- We Got Love Teyana & Iman – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
August 15
- Strangest Things – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Nun
August 17
- Extreme Sisters – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- My Feet Are Killing Me – Season 1, Episodes 10-14, 16-7
August 23
- The Walking Dead – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Hunt – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Talking Dead – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 8 (new episodes weekly)
August 25
- Supergirl – Season 6B (new episodes weekly)
- Deputy – Season 1
- Britannia – Season 3
August 26
- Wrong Turn
August 28
- Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for August
Nine Perfect Strangers (20/8/21)
From best-selling author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies) based on a novel by the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a retreat at health and wellness resort Tranquillum House which promises total transformation. In this eight-part limited series, nine stressed city dwellers with vastly different backgrounds from romance novelist Francis, former NFL star Tony, journalist Lars, high school teacher Napoleon and Instagram influencer Jessica are keen to drop their literal and mental baggage. Their issues are very different, but Masha Dmitrichenko, the resort director (played by Nicole Kidman), is convinced that her unconventional interventions – the details of which the guests are largely unaware – will successfully cure them.
Modern Love – Season 2 (13/8/21)
The Amazon Original Anthology Series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressively star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name.
All synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Bad Moms
- Bad Moms 2
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
August 6
- Cruel Summer
- The Commuter
- The Night Clerk
- S.O.Z: Soldados O Zombies
August 7
- All My Life
August 12
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time
- Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone
- Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance
- Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo
August 13
- Modern Love – Season 2
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 2
August 15
- Safe House
- Saving Private Ryan
August 17
- Happiest Season
- Words on Bathroom Walls
- Ad Astra
August 20
- Nine Perfect Strangers
August 24
- All The Money In The World
August 26
- Rosehaven
- Kevin Can F*** Himself
August 27
- Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta
August 31
- Wonder
You can check out our top picks for what to watch on every streaming service in August each week right here. If you missed the streaming list from July you’ll find that here.
