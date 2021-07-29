Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in August

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We are in the heart of winter friends and with more rain (and lockdowns) on the way for Australia, there’s no better time to grab a blanket and crash in front of the television. Thankfully, our streaming services are here to help with that in August.

Some of the highlights this month include Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime which is next book adaptation from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues on Disney+ with Marvel’s What If…? and the final season of The Walking Dead is hitting Binge in August.

A brand new streaming service is also coming to Australia in August (yes, another one!). Paramount+ will be available from August 11 with over 20,000 hours of content to watch. Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia as we’ll be covering all the new movies and TV shows on the service prior to its launch.

Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for August

The Kissing Booth 3 (11/8/21)

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Clickbait (25/8/21)

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalising clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Man of Steel

Joker

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 & 2

August 3

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

August 4

Control Z – Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 3

Cooking With Paris

76

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

August 6

Hit & Run

Navasara

Vivo

The Swarm

August 8

Hustlers

August 9

SHAMAN KING

August 10

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 2

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

Riverdale – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

Alawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Brand New Cherry Flavour

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria – Season 2

Beckett

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 – South Pacific

August 15

Suicide Squad

The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6

August 17

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 5

August 18

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

Sweet Girl

The Loud House Movie

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Oggy Oggy

August 25

Open Your Eyes

Clickbait

Motel Makeover

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

August 26

Family Reunion: Part 4

EDENS ZERO

August 27

Titletown High

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

August 28

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 29

Cats

Dolittle

August 31

Good Girls: Season 4

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

August TBC

Comedy Premium League

D.P.

Start streaming here.

Stan’s streaming highlights for August

Chapelwaite (23/8/21)

Based on Stephen King’s 1978 short story Jerusalem’s Lot, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Heels (15/8/21)

Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind.

All synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

The Dark Knight

Man of Steel

Batman: The Animated Series – Seasons – 1-3

Batman: The Brave and the Bold – Seasons 1-2

Superman: The Animated Series – Seasons 1-2

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Action: Season 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman: Year One

The Batman vs Dracula

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts

Batman Unlimited: Mech vs Mutants

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Scooby Doo & Batman the Brave and the Bold

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman: Unbound

Superman: Doomsday

Superman vs. The Elite

All-Star Superman

Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Lego Justice League: Legion of Doom!

DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

DC Super Hero Girls: The Flash

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

The United Way

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 10 (Finale)

Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

White House Farm – Season 1

Rango

August 2

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 37 (new episodes weekly)

My Name is Ada Hergberger (Premiere)

Insert Coin

Mighty Magiswords – Seasons 1-2

Craig of the Creek – Season 2, Batch 2

Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age Smackdown

Scooby Doo! Abracadabra-Doo

Scooby Doo! And Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scooby Doo! And the Ghoul School

Scooby Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Blade Runner

August 3

The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Debaters

August 4

Miracle Workers – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Singing Detective

Secrets of Sugar Baby Dating

August 5

Standing Tall – Season 1 (Premiere)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

RBG

Call The Midwife – Season 8

August 6

Sins of the City – Season 1, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 1 (Premiere)

The Stanley Dynamic – Season 1 (Premiere)

Survive the Night (Premiere)

Jamie’s Food Escapes – Season 1

Jamie’s Great Britain – Season 1

Degrassi: The Next Generation – Seasons 11-14

Go Jetters – Season 3, Part 1

August 7

Drag Race Holland – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Franklyn

Max & Ruby – Season 9

August 8

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episodes 21-26

Deceit – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Color Purple

August 9

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Split: Season 2

August 10

Godfather of Harlem – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Liberal Arts

Look Back in Angus

Panorama: Catching the Catfish

August 11

Monster Family

Over the Garden Wall – Season 1

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

August 12

Doctor Who – Series 12

Doctor Who: Attack of the Cybermen

Doctor Who: Day of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Death to the Daleks

Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Planet of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Power of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Remembrance of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Resurrection of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Revelation of the Daleks

Doctor Who: Revenge of the Cybermen

Doctor Who: Shada

Doctor Who: The Dalek Invasion of Earth

Doctor Who: The Daleks

Doctor Who: The Five Doctors

Doctor Who: The Macra Terror

Doctor Who: The Three Doctors

Doctor Who: The Two Doctors

August 13

Walker – Season 1, Episode 18 (Finale)

Wild Mountain Thyme

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures – Season 1, 2 and 4

The Saddle Club – Seasons 1-3

Scooby Doo! And the Witch’s Ghost

Friday the 13th (1980)

Freddy Vs Jason

August 14

War on Everyone

The Notebook

August 15

Heels – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

Saving Private Ryan

The Truman Show

Beetlejuice (1988)

Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Michael

The Prestige

Risky Business

Suicide Squad

August 16

Life Below Zero – Season 1

August 17

Journey’s End

Panorama: Smartphones – The Dark Side

August 18

Return to Gandhi Road

Cellular

Wonderful World of Puppies and Kittens – Seasons 1-2

August 19

The Marksman

The Seventh Day

August 20

Trauma Centre (Premiere)

Last Chance Harvey

Scooby-Doo! In Where’s My Mummy

Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania

Motherfatherson – Season 1

August 21

Under My Skin (Premiere)

Gravity

MI High – Seasons 1-2

August 22

Work In Progress – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (Premiere)

Wind River

August 23

Chapelwaite – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

I Know Who Killed Me

Porndemic

August 24

All The Boys Love Mandy Lane

August 25

Magnolia

The Sally Lockhart Mysteries

August 26

Allmen – Season 1 (Premiere)

Venus

Lockie Leonard – Seasons 1-2

Louis Theroux: Altered States – Choosing Death

Louis Theroux: Altered States – Love Without Limits

Louis Theroux: Altered States – Take My Baby

Louis Theroux: The Night in Question

My Pet and Me: Galapagos Island & Arctic Animals Specials

August 27

Little Charmers – Season 1-3

Tucker & Dale vs Evil

Hero Dad – Season 1

Frankin and Friends – Season 4

Scooby Doo! On Zombie Island

The Perfect Storm

August 28

Wonder (2017)

August 29

Purple Rain

August 30

Mr Right

iHuman

Start streaming here.

Disney+’s streaming highlights for August

What If…? (11/8/21)

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Only Murders In The Building (31/8/21)

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.

All synopses provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for August:

August 4

Marvel Studios Legends – New episodes

Short Circuit – Season 2

Dino Ranch – new episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies – season 2

August 6

Hip Hop Uncovered – Season 1

A Wilderness of Error – Season 1

Hysterical (2021)

Criminal Minds – Season 15

Black Widow (1987)

Impact With Gal Gadot

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle

August 11

What If…? (new episodes weekly)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Premiere)

Pikwik Pack – new episodes

August 13

The Predator (2018)

August 18

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 (Premiere)

Gigantosaurus – Season 2

Growing Up Animal – Season 1

August 20

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Red Sparrow

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

August 25

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale

The Empty Man

August 27

Vacation Friends

Cruella

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

August 31

Only Murders in the Building (premiere)

New episodes in August

Monsters at Work

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Bob’s Burgers – Season 11

Love, Victor – Season 2

Start streaming here.

Binge’s streaming highlights for August

The Walking Dead – Season 11 (23/8/21)

In the final season of this gripping survival show, Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. As tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises can they restore their town before it collapses?

Synopsis provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

The Hills – Seasons 1-6

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Field Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Reality’s Ultimate Countdown – Season 1

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2

The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story

The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story

The Furnace

Come Away

August 2

The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 1 finale

Naked and Afraid: Alone – Season 1

August 3

Dr Pimple Popper – Season 3, Episode 9

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Baptiste – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

August 4

The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

My 600LB Life – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Elementary – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

August 5

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Dave – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Storage Wars – Season 1

August 6

Mush Mush and the Mushables – Season 1, Episodes 26-50

Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

American Horror Stories – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2 (finale)

Junior Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

1000-LB Sisters – Season 1

Pitch Perfect 3

Red Dog: True Blue

Big Driver

Who Killed Jonbenet

Oscar Pistorius Blade Runner Killer

Toni Braxton Unbreak My Heart

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland

Menendez Blood Brothers

August 7

Croods: A New Age

August 9

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 2 (Premiere)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20 (Premiere)

Teen Mom 2 – Season 10, Episodes 34-35

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

August 10

Reservation Dogs – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

August 11

The End – Season 1

DC’s Stargirl – Season 2 (Premiere)

Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 14

August 13

Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Scooby Doo! And the Curse of the 13th Ghost

August 14

We Got Love Teyana & Iman – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

August 15

Strangest Things – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Nun

August 17

Extreme Sisters – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

My Feet Are Killing Me – Season 1, Episodes 10-14, 16-7

August 23

The Walking Dead – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Hunt – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Talking Dead – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance – Season 8 (new episodes weekly)

August 25

Supergirl – Season 6B (new episodes weekly)

Deputy – Season 1

Britannia – Season 3

August 26

Wrong Turn

August 28

Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story

Start streaming here.

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for August

Nine Perfect Strangers (20/8/21)

From best-selling author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies) based on a novel by the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a retreat at health and wellness resort Tranquillum House which promises total transformation. In this eight-part limited series, nine stressed city dwellers with vastly different backgrounds from romance novelist Francis, former NFL star Tony, journalist Lars, high school teacher Napoleon and Instagram influencer Jessica are keen to drop their literal and mental baggage. Their issues are very different, but Masha Dmitrichenko, the resort director (played by Nicole Kidman), is convinced that her unconventional interventions – the details of which the guests are largely unaware – will successfully cure them.

Modern Love – Season 2 (13/8/21)

The Amazon Original Anthology Series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressively star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name.

All synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Bad Moms

Bad Moms 2

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

August 6

Cruel Summer

The Commuter

The Night Clerk

S.O.Z: Soldados O Zombies

August 7

All My Life

August 12

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone

Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance

Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo

August 13

Modern Love – Season 2

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 2

August 15

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

August 17

Happiest Season

Words on Bathroom Walls

Ad Astra

August 20

Nine Perfect Strangers

August 24

All The Money In The World

August 26

Rosehaven

Kevin Can F*** Himself

August 27

Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta

August 31

Wonder

Start streaming here.

You can check out our top picks for what to watch on every streaming service in August each week right here. If you missed the streaming list from July you’ll find that here.