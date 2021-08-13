‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Shines a Fresh Spotlight on the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology American Horror Story proved to be a huge hit with a cult following, and their new series is gripping audiences just as much. Now we’re about to hit season three, Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The official trailer for the third anthology of FX’s American Crime Story has been released (and we’ve included it below for your viewing pleasure), so it seems as good a time as any to take a look at everything we know so far.

A recap of the first two seasons?

The anthology follows major true-crime stories that have made it into popular culture. Season one followed the trial of O.J. Simpson, and season two took on the manhunt for Gianni Versace’s murderer, Andrew Cunanan.

What can we expect from Impeachment: American Crime Story?

The third season will follow the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, more importantly, it’ll “explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency”, according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.

Consider post #metoo re-examinations of the event shine a glaring light on how much the 22-year-old intern was villainized despite the obviously unbalanced power dynamics thanks to age, status and other factors, I’d say there’s a lot there to explore.

When will Impeachment: American Crime Story be released?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to drop episodes in the US from Thursday, September 7 on FX. Aussies with a VPN can feasibly tune in from then.

However, we’ve had to wait some time to get access to the earlier seasons of this show Down Under. Eventually, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The People V. OJ Simpson did release to Netflix Australia, however, so we can likely expect similar this time around.

Who’s in the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast?

Much like the first two seasons, you’ll be getting a pretty star-studded cast. So far we know Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) will star as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex, ACS Season 2) will play the civil servant who sued President Clinton for sexual harassment, Paula Jones, and Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp, the civil servant who exposed the scandal. Edie Falco (The Sopranos) will play Hillary Clinton.

You’ll also see Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men), Betty Gilpin (Glow), comedian Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Difficult People) and Margo Martindale (The Americans, Justified)

Who are the showrunners?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is Ryan Murphy’s baby, and Sarah Burgess (Drypowder, Kings) wrote the screenplay. However, Monica Lewinsky herself is on the list of executive producers, and reportedly the season never would have happened without her. She told FX Chairman John Landgraf it was time to reclaim her narrative.

“People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later”.

We’ll update this piece on Impeachment: American Crime Story as we learn more about the series in the weeks to come.