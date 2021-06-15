Morning Wars Season 2 Is Coming, Here’s How to Watch It in Australia

Apple’s streaming service launched back in November 2019 and easily one of its best shows is the Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon-led The Morning Show – which was renamed Morning Wars so we wouldn’t get confused here in Australia.

The flagship show has been on an extended hiatus due to COVID-19, but the wait for Morning Wars season 2 is almost over.

Morning Wars season 2: plot

Morning Wars is heavily inspired by the ‘Me Too’ movement that shook Hollywood.

The first season showed the fallout on a popular U.S. morning talk show after its lead male presenter was fired for sexual misconduct. The Morning Show’s female presenter Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston) had to pick up the pieces and learn to work with her new firecracker co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).

In the final episode of season one (spoilers), after battling ten episodes of prejudice and sexism, the two hosts decide to take a stand against the network and come clean about the toxic culture in their workplace on live television.

In season two we can expect things to pick up right where we left off. Apple’s official synopsis reads:

Picking up after the explosive events of season 1, season 2 finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

You can see the first trailer for Morning Wars season 2 below.

Morning Wars season 2: cast

Morning Wars’ first season featured a stacked cast and season two is no different.

Jennifer Aniston, Reece Whitherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell and Mark Duplass are all returning to their roles alongside a bunch of new faces.

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies joins the show as UBA news anchor, Laura Peterson, and Hasan Minhaj plays Eric Nomani, who replaces Alex as the co-host on the Morning Show.

There’s also Russian Doll actress Greta Lee who plays Stella Bak, the young and ambitious leader of an online media company catering to millennials and Gen Z, and Ruari O’Connor (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) who plays Ty Fitzgerald, a YouTube personality.

Also joining the cast is Hollywood royalty Holland Taylor who plays the chairwoman of the UBA board, Cybil Richards.

When and where to watch Morning Wars in Australia

A long production halt put Morning Wars on an almost two-year break, but the show will finally return to our screens on September 17. Season two will consist of ten episodes that will drop weekly on Fridays.

Morning Wars streams exclusively on Apple TV+ which is where you can also catch up on season 1.

An Apple TV+ subscription will cost you $7.99 a month with a 7-day free trial. If you buy an eligible Apple product you can claim a free year of Apple TV+.

Alternatively, you have another option which is to bundle Apple TV+ into an Apple One subscription. This will give you Apple Music, News, Fitness+ and the likes for $29.95 a month and you can share it with five other family members.