Where and When You Can Watch the Dexter Revival in Australia

Dexter may have ended in 2013 but the Bay Harbour Butcher hasn’t put his knife down just yet. In 2021 we’ll be treated to Dexter: New Blood a sequel to the serial killer series we all know and love.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Dexter TV series in Australia.

When does Dexter: New Blood take place?

Dexter: New Blood is a revival of the original TV series and will follow our favourite vigilante killer – Dexter Morgan.

The sequel will pick up 10 years after the events of the finale we’d all rather forget and shows Dexter living a new life in a small town in New York. He has a new identity, a new job and a new love in Angela, the town’s chief of police.

Dexter has mostly managed to suppress his serial killer tendencies but when the new series kicks off a string of strange incidents his “dark passenger” arises once again.

A trailer for the revival debuted at Comic-Con at home recently, showing Dexter’s attempts at a blood-free life slowly unravelling.

Who’s involved?

No Dexter series would be complete without the serial killer himself and Michael C. Hall is back in his award-winning role.

He’s joined by Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption).

Fans will also see some of their Dexter favourites make a cameo appearance in New Blood with both John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter appearing.

Where can you watch the Dexter revival in Australia?

Dexter: New Blood will premiere on November 9, 2021.

It’s unclear whether this is also the day Australians will get to see the show, but it has been confirmed that the series is coming to Paramount+ in Australia.

Paramount+ will be Australia’s newest streaming service when it launches on August 11. For $8.99 a month Aussies can access a bunch of Showtime series and other favourites as well as the Dexter revival.

If you want to catch up on the original Dexter in the meantime you can rent it digitally on Apple TV.