In Just 2 Minutes You Can Have Healthy Choc Oats

Consider this next-level porridge that will take your breakfast from meh to woah: healthy choc oats. Yes, you read right. A chocolatey breakfast that is actually good for you.

How did I make this magic happen, you ask? Well, partly out of boredom in lockdown, but also because I really love oats and am always looks for ways to jazz them up. Sure, we’ve seen rolled oats showcased in everything from granola to peanut butter baked oats, but this choccy porridge is a game-changer for me.

The secret to healthy choc oats is… cacao. Not to be confused with cocoa, which is generally sweeter, cacao powder is a superfood. Because it’s not heat treated it retains more of its nutrients. It’s like Mother Nature’s dark chocolate.

It can be a little bitter though, so you need to be careful with how much you use. Plus I find honey balances out the flavour.

You need just four ingredients and two minutes to make these healthy choc oats.

What you’ll need:

Traditional rolled oats (I go for the top shelf Uncle Toby’s because they taste better)

Milk (I use full cream but you can substitute with a non-dairy version if that’s your jam – Uncle Toby’s has its own now, too)

Cacao powder

Honey

Directions:

I don’t really measure my porridge because I just go off the size of the bowl, but around 1/2 cup of oats will give you a decent serve. Mix in a teaspoon of cacao powder and then add enough milk to cover the oats, stir to combine. Whack it in the microwave for 2 minutes. When it’s done, give it a good stir to make sure the cacao is even. Add more milk if you need to. Top it off with a teaspoon of honey and you’re done.

Feel free to add fresh banana, berries or even tinned pears or peaches on top. Make a real show of it.

These healthy choc oats are not only delicious but they’re packed with nutrients and will give you loads of energy to power through your day.