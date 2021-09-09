You’ll Never Go Back to Plain Oats After You Add Bacon and Egg

Oats are the breakfast staple of choice for many people, but they don’t have to be plain and boring. There are plenty of ways to jazz up your morning bowl of cereal and this savoury oats recipe is one of them.

Uncle Tobys ambassador and MasterChef competitor Hayden Quinn recently brought us his sweet take on breakfast with Apple Pie Baked Oats. He also has a savoury edition which looks equally delicious.

Hayden’s recipe makes use of all the best breakfast items: bacon, eggs, kale and, of course, oats. It’s a hearty meal full of protein and flavour and once you try it, you’ll never be able to go back to plain old porridge again.

Check out the recipe for Hayden’s savoury breakfast bowl below.

Savoury Breakfast Bowl recipe

Serves 2

Prep Time = 5 minutes

Cook Time = 10 minutes

What you’ll need:

4 rashers streaky bacon

2 x large free-range eggs

2 teaspoons chilli oil

2 leaves curly kale, stem removes and leaves roughly torn

1 cup Uncle Tobys Traditional RolledOats

500ml chicken stock

20g salted butter

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tablespoons salted, roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat and add bacon, slowly increasing heat as fat begins to render. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until crispy. Push bacon to the side of the pan and then crack in the eggs. Spoon the chilli oil around the edges of the eggs and cook for 3-5 minutes until eggs are crispy on the edges, the whites have set but the yolks are still soft. Scatter the kale around the pan and allow to crisp up on the edges in the last minute of the eggs cooking. Set the pan aside for serving. Add oats, stock and butter to a medium saucepan over low-medium heat. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes, or until the oats are tender, but still have a little texture. Add additional water if needed to keep the oats quite loose and not gluggy. Divide the oats between two serving bowls. Top with the fried bacon, egg and kale, spring onions and the roasted peanuts. Serve with a drizzle of chili oil and a seasoning of sea salt flakes and pepper.

If you want the best of both worlds with both cereal and a fry-up for breakfast, this savoury oats recipe is the one for you.

Alternatively, if you’d like something sweeter maybe go for Hayden’s Apple Pie oats instead.