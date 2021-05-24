Level Up Your Life

Peanut Butter Baked Oats Takes 5 Minutes of Prep For Breakfast Heaven

The cooler months are officially upon us, friends. And in my house, that means it’s oats season. Oats are a well-loved breakfast option for loads of reasons. They’re warming (which you want on a chilly morning), they’re quick and easy, and they’re versatile as hell.

The latest trend to take over the world of oats has come by way of TikTok, of course, and it is seriously taking off in popularity. That trend would be baked oats. The dish looks exactly like a cake and has been combined with every flavour from chocolate to hundreds and thousands.

Whether you want to take this trend and make it a healthy brekkie option or an indulgent treat is completely up to you, and there are plenty of ways to create both.

Our pals at Uncle Tobys have shared a recipe option by TikTok creator Audrey Saurus that’s a perfect balance of both if you ask me. It’s a little bit sweet, but also packed with a lot of healthy goodies. This dish requires just five minutes of prep time and about 20 – 25 minutes in the oven.

Check out the recipe below.

Peanut Butter and Berry Baked Oats

Serves 1

What you’ll need:

  • 1/3 cup Uncle Tobys traditional rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup milk or non-dairy milk alternative
  • 1-2 tbsp maple syrup or preferred sweetener
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 banana
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1-2 tsp peanut butter (to taste)
  • A handful of assorted berries
  • 1 tsp Chia seeds

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Oil a ramekin or baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes at 175oC until just set
  3. Garnish with berries, chia seeds, and peanut butter, and serve warm

If you want more takes on the TikTok baked oats trend – which has had 553.1M views at the point of publishing, by the by – here are a handful of other standout options.

Salted caramel baked oats

@emilygracefood

Delicious caramel baked oats with Australia’s fave, Uncle Tobys #BakedOats #Ad

♬ original sound – Emily Gough

Vegan honey almond baked oats

@cookingwithayeh

Here’s my spin on the Baked Oats trend! #bakedoats #uncletobysoats #ad#breakfast #foodtiktok #fyp

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

Blueberry muffin baked oats

@beancassarole

THE BEST!!! #healthyrecipes #oats #oatmeal #bakedoats #fitness #fittok #healthybreakfast #healthymeals

♬ Skate – Trees and Lucy

Funfetti (hundreds and thousands) baked oats

@healthica

Follow for more healthy recipes and workouts 🙂 ❤️ #oats #health #recipes #cooking #weightloss #workout #food #healthica #HealthyCooking #bakedoats

♬ heavy in my mind – Jurk

Carrot cake baked oats

@lahbco

#bakedoats are elite… #SongOfTheSummer #moodflip #oatmeal #oats #vegan #tiktokrecipe #aesthetic #breakfastrecipe #tiktoktaughtme #foodvideos #cake

♬ Backyard Boy – Claire Rosinkranz

Enjoy your new favourite breakfast dish, friends.

  • I recommend using sugar-free peanut paste. They sometimes go for 1/2 price at Woolies or Coles. You can also make your own. Buy unsalted Homebrand peanuts. Dry-toast them in frypan. Stop toasting just before they reach the darkness you desire. They keep darkening slightly after you turn of the heat. Let them cool before putting into a food processor. Whizz them for several minutes, scraping the mix from the sides occasionally. It eventually turns into a glistening mix. Stop when you’re happy with the consistency. One bag of nuts is enough to spoon into a jar of the previous store-bought peanut paste. Doesn’t last long enough in my fridge to worry about expiry dates. Usually all gone within a week.

