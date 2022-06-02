Level Up Your Life

Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipes That’ll Start Your Mornings With a Kick

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 53 seconds ago: June 2, 2022 at 2:49 pm -
Filed to:breakfast
cookingfoodhealthyrecipes
Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipes That’ll Start Your Mornings With a Kick
iStock

Finding time to put together a healthy breakfast can feel like too hard of a task for many people (me – many people is me). Add to that the pressure of trying to introduce more protein into your diet (it keeps you full and will give you a mood boost) and you may find you’re overwhelmed with the challenge of making breakfast.

If that sounds like you, allow us to help with five high-protein breakfast recipes – shared by nutrition program Equalution – that will help you start your mornings right.

High-protein breakfast recipes

Pea and broad bean frittata

High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied
High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied

Serves 1 | Protein 37g

What you’ll need:

  • 2 eggs (50g eggs)
  • 60g egg white
  • 60ml skim milk
  • 80g light ricotta
  • 100g frozen broad beans
  • 80g peas
  • 2g chopped chives

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper or chilli flakes (optional). Pour mixture into an oven-proof dish.
  2. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cooked through.

Tiramisu overnight oats

High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied
High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied

Serves 1 | Protein 24g

What you’ll need:

  • 40g rolled oats
  • 3g chia seeds
  • 10ml sugar-free maple syrup
  • 80ml skim milk
  • 50ml black coffee
  • 1 tub Chobani fit greek vanilla yoghurt (170g)
  • 3g cacao powder

Directions:

  1. Add oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, coffee, milk and cocoa (reserving 1/4 tsp for garnish) to a bowl and whisk with a fork until well combined. Place in fridge overnight.
  2. In the morning, layer the oat mixture with yoghurt in a glass jar or bowl. Sprinkle the remaining cocoa over the top and serve.

Chocolate chia protein pudding breakfast recipe

chia recipe
High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied

Serves 1 | Protein 29g

What you’ll need:

  • 20g chia seeds
  • 30g whey protein powder
  • 120ml unsweetened almond milk
  • 5ml vanilla extract
  • 40g raspberries
  • 20ml sugar-free maple syrup

Directions: 

  1. Combine the chia seeds, protein powder, milk and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.
  2. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until the mixture has thickened. For best results, refrigerate overnight.
  3. When ready to serve, top with fruit and maple syrup.

Hot tip: These are a great make-ahead breakfast. Simply multiply the recipe by the number of serves you need and store them in the fridge in small containers to grab when needed.

If you like the sound of this breakfast, check out this berry-based chia pudding recipe next.

Smoked salmon and cottage cheese bagel breakfast recipe

Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipes That’ll Start Your Mornings With a Kick
High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied

Serves 1 | Protein 27g

What you’ll need:

  • 50g smoked salmon
  • 1 bagel (90g serving)
  • 60g low fat cottage cheese
  • 10g capers
  • 15g rocket
  • 15g sliced red onion

Directions:

  1. Spread cottage cheese over one half of the bagel.
  2. Layer with remaining ingredients.
  3. Toast in a sandwich press if desired.

If you’d like to learn how to make bagels at home yourself, you can check out how Jennifer Garner does it here.

Chunky monkey protein smoothie breakfast recipe

Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipes That’ll Start Your Mornings With a Kick
High protein breakfast recipes. Image supplied

Serves 1 | Protein 27g

What you’ll need:

  • 30g whey protein powder
  • 5g cacao powder
  • 70g frozen banana
  • 10g milk choc chips
  • 150ml unsweetened almond milk

Directions:

  1. In a blender add protein powder, cocoa powder, frozen banana, almond milk and blend until smooth. You can add ice for a thicker consistency.
  2. Pour into a glass and add choc chips.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.