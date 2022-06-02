Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipes That’ll Start Your Mornings With a Kick

Finding time to put together a healthy breakfast can feel like too hard of a task for many people (me – many people is me). Add to that the pressure of trying to introduce more protein into your diet (it keeps you full and will give you a mood boost) and you may find you’re overwhelmed with the challenge of making breakfast.

If that sounds like you, allow us to help with five high-protein breakfast recipes – shared by nutrition program Equalution – that will help you start your mornings right.

High-protein breakfast recipes

Pea and broad bean frittata

Serves 1 | Protein 37g

What you’ll need:

2 eggs (50g eggs)

60g egg white

60ml skim milk

80g light ricotta

100g frozen broad beans

80g peas

2g chopped chives

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper or chilli flakes (optional). Pour mixture into an oven-proof dish. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cooked through.

Tiramisu overnight oats

Serves 1 | Protein 24g

What you’ll need:

40g rolled oats

3g chia seeds

10ml sugar-free maple syrup

80ml skim milk

50ml black coffee

1 tub Chobani fit greek vanilla yoghurt (170g)

3g cacao powder

Directions:

Add oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, coffee, milk and cocoa (reserving 1/4 tsp for garnish) to a bowl and whisk with a fork until well combined. Place in fridge overnight. In the morning, layer the oat mixture with yoghurt in a glass jar or bowl. Sprinkle the remaining cocoa over the top and serve.

Chocolate chia protein pudding breakfast recipe

Serves 1 | Protein 29g

What you’ll need:

20g chia seeds

30g whey protein powder

120ml unsweetened almond milk

5ml vanilla extract

40g raspberries

20ml sugar-free maple syrup

Directions:

Combine the chia seeds, protein powder, milk and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until the mixture has thickened. For best results, refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, top with fruit and maple syrup.

Hot tip: These are a great make-ahead breakfast. Simply multiply the recipe by the number of serves you need and store them in the fridge in small containers to grab when needed.

If you like the sound of this breakfast, check out this berry-based chia pudding recipe next.

Smoked salmon and cottage cheese bagel breakfast recipe

Serves 1 | Protein 27g

What you’ll need:

50g smoked salmon

1 bagel (90g serving)

60g low fat cottage cheese

10g capers

15g rocket

15g sliced red onion

Directions:

Spread cottage cheese over one half of the bagel. Layer with remaining ingredients. Toast in a sandwich press if desired.

If you’d like to learn how to make bagels at home yourself, you can check out how Jennifer Garner does it here.

Chunky monkey protein smoothie breakfast recipe

Serves 1 | Protein 27g

What you’ll need:

30g whey protein powder

5g cacao powder

70g frozen banana

10g milk choc chips

150ml unsweetened almond milk

Directions: