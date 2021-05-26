Nail the Perfect Lighting Every Time with These Discounted Ring Lights

If you’re someone who creates content for a living or just enjoys taking photos and shooting videos, you’ve probably faced an unavoidable battle with lighting at one point or another. Whether it’s too dark or too bright, finding the perfect lighting 24/7 is practically impossible due to a variety of factors. If you’ve been looking for a tool to help the situation, look no further than this epic sale with some of the best ring lights in Australia.

Nowadays, almost every smartphone comes with some kind of “beauty mode” for the front-facing selfie lens. Sometimes it’s a filter to try to improve your features, while others have a sliding scale of Photoshop smoothing. There’s a fair amount you can do on-camera to improve your selfies, but you can’t easily modify the level of light around your face. That’s where a halo ring light comes in.

How do they help?

Human beings don’t actually have flat pancakes for faces, and that’s a big problem if you’re trying to get a perfect snap. Our faces are contoured with bumps and lumps, noses and eyeball sockets and plenty of other places where light can fall unevenly, making us look significantly less attractive. It’s an issue that only gets worse with age because every wrinkle is also a potential source of shadows. Unless you’re going for that perpetually hungover/sleepy look – and very few of us are – that’s less than desirable.

A circular ring light – often also called a Halo light – can solve all of these problems by providing a balanced lighting array around your entire face. With LED ring lights, you can also often opt to use colour washes on the light itself, which can be great for accentuating particular features, making the most of your makeup, or just to present you in – quite literally – a new light.

Everybody wants to look their best in selfies, and this range of halo light options will make your Insta posts pop.

Discounted ring lights

Amazon are currently slashing the prices on a variety of their best-selling ring lights, so there’s never been a better time to try one out or replace your old one. Whether you’re looking for a selfie ring light or a full-blown kit with a tripod, there’s a discount for every kind of content creator.



If you’ve already got a tripod you’re happy with, Neewer’s larger 14″ halo ring light might be the right buy for you. This kit includes a 14″ 5500K ring light with variable dimming, orange and white plastic filters and its own power supply – a rarity among halo ring light setups that usually presume you’ll use your phone’s charger or a portable battery to give them their glow.

Buy the Neewer Camera Photo/Video 14 inches LED SMD Ring Light $32.59 (was $37.99, save $5.40) here.

UBeesize pitches its 10″ halo ring light as being perfect for live makeup tutorials – or any other kind of live-streaming you’d care to engage in – with a simple tripod and Bluetooth remote also part of the package. The 10″ ring light offers three white colours – warm, cool light and daylight – with 11 different intensity settings for each colour temperature. This brand is known for having some of the best ring lights in Australia so you know you’re getting a good product.

Buy the UBeesize 10″ Selfie Ring Light with 50″ Extendable Tripod Stand, $69.99 (was $86.99, save $17) here.

If you shoot your video from your desk or while sitting down you probably don’t need a tripod, which is where a smaller ring light might be a good match. It’s functionally much the same as its larger counterparts, so you get three colour temperatures and 10 brightness intensities to choose from, but its much smaller and can clip onto your computer. This particular model also functions well as a selfie ring light.

Buy the SOFER Selfie Ring Light, $29.69 (was $32.99, save $3.29 with coupon) here.

One of the best features about this light is that it’s incredibly easy to use. Instead of playing around with colour filters for hours, you can turn the knob to adjust the level of light with ease. The actual light itself is designed to give a soft glow with no glare or flashback, while multiple cooling holes at the back prevent it from overheating and extend the life of the lamplight.

Buy the GSKAIWEN 60W LED Ring Light, $83.41 (was $93.41, save $10 with coupon) here.

This Neewer Ring Light Kit contains everything you’d need to get started taking better selfie shots or making YouTube or TikTok videos. It features a 48cm ring light with 5500K lighting – very bright in lay person’s terms – along with standard orange and white colour filters to let you get your best-looking video the first time out. The included tripod can hold your phone in the middle of the ring for easy shooting or a DSLR, and it comes with a simple Bluetooth shutter so you can quickly take shots or shoot video.

Buy the Neewer Camera Photo Video Light Kit, $81.89 (was $84.56, save $2.67) here.

If you’re looking for a ring light to clip onto your computer that’s even smaller than the SOFER, this model is perfect for you. This Logitech version is just 3.4 inches in width so it’s extremely compact and great to carry around if you create content on the go. A 360 degree rotating arm allows you to adjust the light to your exact needs, while a second arm is fitted with a phone bracket to hold your device as you film.

Buy the Ring Light Webcam Mount, $23.63 (was $27.81, save $4.18) here.

This dimmable LED ring light features 10 levels of brightness and 3 light modes which allows you to tailor your lighting to perfection every time. The flexible clamp allows you to clip it onto any surface and point the camera in any direction or angle. It’s the perfect model for taking photos or live video streaming. Buy the Neewer 8.9 inches Webcam Light, $37.39 (was $44.39, save $7.60) here. Other affordable ring lights in Australia

Neewer Table Top 10-inch USB LED Ring Light $32.99

If you’re after a free-standing ring light to pop on your desk, this is a great model. With energy-saving light beads, 3 light modes and 10 levels of brightness – you can adjust the level of light to perfection. It’s one of the top-rated ring lights in Australia for shooting makeup tutorials if this is primarily what you’ll be using it for.

Neewer Table Top 10-inch LED Ring Light $41.99

The price is attractive, and while you might think that means Neewer’s Table Top 10-inch Ring Light is super basic, you’re actually getting a fair quantity of features for your money, including three light modes – white, yellow/white and yellow – 10 levels of brightness and a simple desktop stand. It’s pretty clearly built mostly for smartphone use, although it does feature a universal ¼” screw thread for other camera types.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.