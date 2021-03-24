How To Make TikTok’s Crispy Accordion Potatoes

If you’ve been reading along with us for some time, you’ll know we froth over a killer potato recipe.

TikTok and Lifehacker have this in common. The social media platform has a truckload of potato-related videos available for users to peruse, many of which have gone absolutely viral.

One of the more recent examples of this is the accordion potato – a take on taters that is said to be crispy AF. It also, as our head of editorial pointed out, looks exactly like the chips on a stick you can find at the Easter Show.

Anyway, seeing as we know you folks love a crispy potato recipe, I thought I’d do you the favour of sharing the deets surrounding this golden take on the potato here.

How to make TikTok’s crispy accordion potatoes

TikTok creator, @yashodhas_eats shared her take on the recipe and man does it sound good.

To start, she asks you to peel and cut your potatoes into 1cm slices. Then, “cut horizontally on one side, flip over and cut diagonally” she added.

From here, you want to stretch out the potatoes – which gives them that accordion shape – and boil them for 4 minutes. Then coat those bad boys with your yummy seasoning mixture which combines oil, melted butter, salt, pepper, parsley, paprika pepper, cayenne pepper and garlic powder (full details in the TikTok video).

Pop it in a 180C oven for 40 minutes or until the taters are crispy as hell. Coat them with parmesan partway through the cooking process, then throw some parsley and salt on top, too.

The end result is a crispy, flavour-filled mouthful of deliciousness. And naturally, people are raving about how good this baby is. Prime example: according to PopSugar, every single bite of these potatoes is crispy. So if that’s your vibe, I think this is the recipe for you.