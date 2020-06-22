What Are Your Best Travel Photography Hacks?

Many of us have experienced these amazing moments when we travel, moments we want to capture forever — and then we take a bunch of terrible photos and ruin the opportunity to share or even just keep that moment as a keepsake. It’s time to change that.

There are so many ways to take amazing photos without spending thousands of dollars on equipment, but we’re wondering: How do you do it?

Do you use a specific app or plugin that makes your pictures look as though you used a high-end DSLR camera?

Have you found a must-have device to attach to your phone?

What’s the perfect time of day to shoot?

Are you a shaky-handed person who has found the best way to keep your camera or phone steady without using a tripod?

Do you know a trick for taking nighttime photos without them coming out dark and blurry?

We want to hear from you. In the comments, list all of your low-budget travel photo hacks and we will post them in our follow-up piece. The more creative the better — just make sure it’s something that anyone can do.