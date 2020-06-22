Level Up Your Life

What Are Your Best Travel Photography Hacks?

Imani Bashir

Published 11 hours ago: June 22, 2020 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:photography
photos
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Many of us have experienced these amazing moments when we travel, moments we want to capture forever — and then we take a bunch of terrible photos and ruin the opportunity to share or even just keep that moment as a keepsake. It’s time to change that.

There are so many ways to take amazing photos without spending thousands of dollars on equipment, but we’re wondering: How do you do it?

  • Do you use a specific app or plugin that makes your pictures look as though you used a high-end DSLR camera?
  • Have you found a must-have device to attach to your phone?
  • What’s the perfect time of day to shoot?
  • Are you a shaky-handed person who has found the best way to keep your camera or phone steady without using a tripod?
  • Do you know a trick for taking nighttime photos without them coming out dark and blurry?

We want to hear from you. In the comments, list all of your low-budget travel photo hacks and we will post them in our follow-up piece. The more creative the better — just make sure it’s something that anyone can do.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.