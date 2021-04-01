Get Stuck Into These Movies, TV Shows and Games Over the Easter Weekend

We’ve made it to a long weekend everyone, which is truly remarkable in a year like 2021. You might have plans to travel or visit loved ones or you might be thinking this is a good four days to engage with some quality entertainment.

Whether it’s going to the cinema, binging a new show or catching up on your gaming pile of shame, the long weekend is a perfect time to do it. So to help you plan your entertainment schedule, we’ve gathered all the new things you can dive into this Easter weekend.

What’s new on streaming?

Netflix

A brand new serial killer drama The Serpent is hitting Netflix this Friday. The show follows the story of Charles Sobhraj who preyed on travellers on the “hippie trail” of South Asia.

If horror is more your style the new thriller Run is coming to streaming this weekend. The film stars Sarah Paulson as a mother who has been controlling her daughter in isolation under the guise of needing medical care until her daughter starts to explore her secrets.

Idris Elba’s latest film also hits Netflix this weekend. Concrete Cowboys is a Western drama that follows a rebellious teen who spends a summer with his father and finds community with a group of Black cowboys in Philadelphia.

Stan

Made For Love is an exciting new series debuting on Stan in time for Easter. It stars Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) as a woman on the run from her tech billionaire husband who has planted a monitoring device in her brain.

If you’re after some nostalgia then look no further than The Princess Bride, which is hitting Stan on Easter Monday. It’s the perfect way to wind down after a busy weekend.

Binge

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose because seasons 1-5 of Friday Night Lights are now officially on Binge. It’s well worth a watch (or rewatch) if you’ve never seen it.

If sci-fi is more your speed all episodes of 12 Monkeys, a TV series based on the Terry Gilliam movie, are also available on Binge for Easter.

Or if you missed the recently release Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a long weekend should give you enough time to power through all four hours of it.

Disney+

Obviously, the biggest thing on Disney+ these days is Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. If you haven’t been keeping up, use this weekend to catch up on the three episodes released so far.

Next month will also see the new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch launch on Disney+. If you need a primer before you watch this new series, this weekend is the perfect chance to catch up. You’ll want to check out Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7.

Also dropping on Disney+ for the weekend are all episodes of Scream Queens and Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is having a bit of a quiet one for Easter but you can watch both of the Sex and the City movies from Sunday.

Now would be a great time to catch up on some of the stuff you’ve missed on Amazon Prime. There are Oscar nominees like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, or the new animated superhero series Invincible is getting a lot of good reviews.

Britbox

Hey, did you know we have a streaming service dedicated to British TV? Well, we do. It’s called Britbox and the highlight this weekend is the highly anticipated season 6 premiere of Line of Duty.

You can check out the full list of everything else streaming in April right here.

What’s on at Australian cinemas?

In Australia, we’re pretty lucky to have cinemas open again, meaning we can get our Hollywood fix as it was intended — on the big screen. This is particularly good news for the latest monster mash-up Godzilla vs Kong which was filmed right here in Australia!

Cinemas will be open throughout the entire Easter weekend. The latest movies showing include:

Godzilla vs. Kong

Nobody

The Courier

Tom and Jerry

Peter Rabbit 2

Nomadland

Minari

Just don’t forget to wear a mask where required!

What about video games?

If video games are your passion then a long weekend signals some quality time with your consoles.

If you’re looking for something new, the latest looter shooter Outriders hits PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on April 1. Nintendo Switch owners can also fight some giant monsters in the recently released Monster Hunter Rise.

A long weekend is also a great chance to work through your pile of shame. If you’re looking for a game to smash out over the weekend it’s well worth checking out How Long To Beat to find games that you can complete in a limited amount of time.

If you feel like treating yourself to something new, there’s a bunch of great games on sale right now in Australia.

Other entertainment options for the Easter weekend

Being nearly COVID free gives us a lot of liberties in Australia for things like going to live shows. Sadly, Bluesfest had to be cancelled this weekend which is a disappointment for a lot of music-lovers.

That being said live theatre is back in Australia. Hamilton is now playing in Sydney and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is back on in Melbourne. If you’re feeling spontaneous you can still get limited tickets for shows this weekend.

If you want to get out and about in Sydney, the Royal Easter Show is going full steam ahead at Olympic Park. This year’s show comes with the new addition of Disneyland Dole Whip, so that alone is worth the trek.

Finally, if games, movies, TV shows or theatre is of no interest to you, maybe some board games will do the trick. If you want to cause a family fight on Easter Sunday we have some Monopoly versions for that, or you can check out our recommendations for board games you can play solo.

If you’re wondering what else is open for the Easter weekend, we’ve got the whole list.