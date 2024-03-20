Yes, Macca’s is Open for the Easter Long Weekend

“Is McDonald’s open on Good Friday?” “What about Easter Sunday?” “Is it open on Easter Monday?”

These are questions our intrepid reporters get asked every year. Personally, we’re not sure how anybody could have room for a Big Mac and fries after all those chocolate eggs – but some Aussies have prodigious appetites.

Whether you’re visiting family, attending a religious service or going on holiday, the Easter break usually involves some driving. This means a quick ‘n’ easy drive-thru meal is probably on the menu – with McDonald’s being the most ubiquitous option.

Is McDonald’s open over the Easter long weekend?

Easter in 2024 is slated for March 29 through to April 1 – a little earlier than usual!

There are public holidays set for Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Monday (April 1), which means trading hours for different Australian businesses will be changing. Does that include McDonald’s Australia, though?

The short answer is no. We’ve reached out for confirmation on this, and a representative from McDonald’s Australia confirmed that the “majority of our restaurants will be open over Easter, ready to serve customers on the public holidays.”

Times may vary depending on location, however, so the team at Macca’s encourages folks to “check our website or call their local restaurant for more information on opening hours”.

McDonald’s doesn’t currently sell any Easter eggs, but you can pick up a treat from the golden arches in the form of a Cadbury Caramello McFlurry. If the Easter Bunny isn’t kind to you, Ronald McDonald has got your back.

If you’re wondering what other food, entertainment and retail outlets are open over the Easter long weekend, we’ve collected a list of options for you here.

This article on McDonald’s and the Easter long weekend public holiday 2024 has been updated since its original publish date.

