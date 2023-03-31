Mafia Mamma: Toni Collette Must Adopt Me

If you’re a big Toni Collette fan (we absolutely are), then you’re in luck because her newest comedy flick, Mafia Mumma is set to hit cinemas very soon.

Collette is really having her moment in the sun lately, with her TV show The Power premiering on March 31 and now, in April, we get to see her on the big screen again. How lucky are we?

So, if you want to know more about Mafia Mumma, we’ve got you covered on everything from what it’s about, who’s in it and when you can watch it in cinemas.

What is Mafia Mumma about?

Mafia Mumma follows a lonely American woman, Kristin (Collette), who happens to inherit her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. As you do.

Obviously, Kristin has absolutely no idea how to run a mafia empire so she has to lean on the firm’s trusted consigliere to help guide her along.

Kristin, however, manages to defy everyone’s expectations, including her own, as she becomes the new figurehead of the family business.

Mafia Mumma trailer

You can watch the trailer for Mafia Mumma below:

As you can see, the movie looks hilarious and I’m glad to see Collette back in her comedy roots. It looks like such an enjoyable movie and a fun take on the ‘mob boss’ genre.

Who’s in it?

If you couldn’t already tell, Mafia Mumma stars none other than Aussie icon, Toni Collette.

The legendary Monica Belluci plays Bianca, the trusted member of the firm. The rest of the cast features Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, Livia De Paolis, Bruno Bilotta, Francesco Mastroianni, Alessandro Bressanello and Yonv Joseph.

Collette also served as a producer on the film, which we love to see.

The movie is also directed by Catherine Hardwick, filmmaker of Twilight (2008).

When does Mafia Mumma come out?

Mafia Mamma will hit cinemas exclusively from April 13, 2023.

In the meantime, why don’t you check out all the TV shows and movies hitting streaming services next month?