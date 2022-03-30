Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in April

With April comes Easter and that means there’s a whole four-day weekend to fill with new things to watch. Luckily, there are plenty of new options from your favourite streaming services.
It’s a final season kind of month with Ozark and Better Call Saul dropping their last episodes on Netflix and Stan respectively. It’s also a big month for comebacks with Bill Hader’s hitman Barry bringing us some killer entertainment on Binge and The Kardashians returning on Disney+. When you’re done with those, Paramount+ is ready to make you an offer you can’t refuse with its new series The Offer.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in April 2022.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in April?
Russian Doll – Season 2 (20/4/2022)
After enduring the wildest night of their lives, over and over, Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.
Ozark – Season 4, Part 2 (29/4/2022)
Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.
All synopsis are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)
- Get Organised with The Home Edit – Season 2
- The Bubble
- Battle: Freestyle
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Forever Out of My League
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
- Captain Nova
- The Last Bus
April 2
- Tomorrow
April 5
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – Episodes 1-8
- Furioza
- Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
April 7
- Green Mother’s Club
- Return to Space
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
- Dirty Lines
- Elite – Season 5
- Dancing on Glass
- Metal Lords
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- Green Eggs and Ham – Season 2
- Tiger & Bunny
April 9
- Our Blues
April 10
- My Liberation Notes
April 12
- Hard Cell
- The Creature Cases
April 13
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – Episodes 9-13
- Smother-in-Law
- Almost Happy – Season 2
- Our Great National Parks
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 14
- Ultraman: Season 2
April 15
- Heirs to the Land
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Mai
- Choose or Die
April 16
- Man of God
April 19
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
- Battle Kitty
- Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 2
April 20
- Yakamoz S-245
- Russian Doll – Season 2
- The Marked Heart
- The Turning Point
April 21
- He’s Expecting
- All About Gila
- Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
April 22
- The Seven Lives of Lea
- Heartstopper
- Selling Sunset – Season 5
- Along for the Ride
April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
- Bullsh*t The Gameshow
- Silverton Siege
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
April 28
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
- Bubble
April 29
- Ozark – Season 4, Part 2
- Grace and Frankie – Season 7, The Final Episodes
- Honeymoon with My Mother
- Rumspringa
April 30
- Bohemian Rhapsody
April TBC
- Hold Tight
- The Taming of The Shrew
- Rebel Hunters (Netflix Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in April?
Better Call Saul – Season 6 (19/4/2022)
Starring Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama series Better Call Saul returns for its sixth and final season. The series will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.
Starring Academy Award Winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Gaslit offers a new take on the Watergate Scandal that focuses on the untold stories and its forgotten characters. Based on the first season of the critically acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast, the series will centre on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a big personality with an even bigger mouth. The series brings to life the thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.
All synopsis are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- The Fox – Episodes 6-7
- Walker – Season 2 Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Bel Air – Season 1, Episode 10
- Jackass: The Movie
- Fargo – Season 4
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Legend of Everfree
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Forgotten Friendship
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Spring Breakdown
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rollercoaster of Friendship
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Sunset’s Backstage Pass
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Holidays Unwrapped
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship is Magic – Seasons 4-6
- Transformers Prime- Season 2
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Season 3
April 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – Season 14, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Silent Night
- A Month of Sundays
April 3
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Devil’s Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano – Season 1
- Jeff, Who Lives At Home
April 4
- The Circus – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Me, Myself and Her
- Move Fast & Vape Things
- Drag Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Eve – Season 1
April 5
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 14-19
- Beneath Hill 60
- Tabu
- The Truth about 5G
April 6
- Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 7-13
- The Girl From Plainville – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Angel of Death – Season 2
- The Cry – Season 1
April 7
- Minx – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- My Fair Lady
- Littlest Pet Shop – Season 2
- Power Rangers: Megaforce – Season 20-21
- Fragments of Love
- Louis Theroux: Surviving America’s Most Hated Family
April 8
- The Box – Season 1
- Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
- Pound Puppies – Seasons 1-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy – Season 2
April 9
- Next
April 10
- The Cove
April 11
- Eastern Boys
April 12
- All American – Season 4, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Scrooged
- Normandy Nude
- Saving the Amazon
April 13
- Girlhood
- The Heiresses
- Operation Ouch: Season 1-2
April 14
- The Silence of Water – Season 1
- While We Live
- Life – Season 1
April 15
- Eurotrip
- Frayed – Season 1
April 16
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
April 17
- I Got Life! (Aurore)
April 18
- Labor Day
- Loro: The Director’s Cut – Part 1 and Part 2
- Tinder: A Predator’s Playground
April 19
- Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- At War With Love
- Heroic Losers
April 20
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Into the Wild
- The County
- Australia’s Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down The East Australian Current – Season 1
April 21
- Death on the Beach – Season 1
- Summer 1993
April 22
- Changing Lanes
- Mist and the Maiden
- Dancing Arabs
- Back – Season 2
April 23
- A Perfect Day
April 24
- Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Manchurian Candidate
April 25
- Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want
- Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
April 26
- Event Horizon
April 27
- Lakeside Murders – Season 1
- Jeremy
- Final Rendezvous
April 28
- Laurel Canyon
- Fortunata (Lucky)
April 29
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4
- Inseperables
April 30
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
What’s streaming on Disney+ in April?
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- Better Nate Than Never
- Heat
- In Time
- The Internship
- Knight and Day
- L.A. Confidential
- Love & Other Drugs
- Man on Fire
- Monte Carlo
- Noah
- What Happens in Vegas
- What’s Your Number
- Step Into The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
April 6
- FEUD: Bette and Joan – Season 1
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1 (new episodes)
- The Hardy Boys – Season 1-2
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals – Season 1
- Wayward Pines – Seasons 1-2
- Good Trouble – Season 3
- Africa’s Deadliest – Season 5-6
- Wild Australia – Season 1
April 8
- Rules Don’t Apply
- Shutter
- Mission Pluto
- Wild Ways of the Vikings
April 13
- Scrat Tales – Season 1
- The Ignorant Angels – Season 1
- Baskets – Season 1-4
- Devs – Season 1
- Making History – Season 1
- Man Seeking Woman – Seasons 1-3
- Random Rings (Shorts) – Season 1-2
- Riding Britain’s Railways – Season 1
April 14
- The Kardashians
April 15
- Joy Ride
- Jumper
- Street Kings
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
- The Way of the Cheetah
April 20
- Estee in Parijs – Season 1
- Hacking the System – Season 1
- Lion Kingdom – Season 1
- The Resident – Season 4
April 21
- Captive Audience – Season 1
April 22
- Polar Bear
- Bear Witness
- The Biggest Little Farm
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
- Unfaithful
- The King of Comedy
- Natural Born Killers
- Once Upon a Time In America
- Operation Orangutan
- Counting Tigers
April 27
- Sketchbook – Season 1
- grown-ish – Season 4
- Eye Wonder – Season 1
- Ghost Whisperer – Season 1-5
- Mrs America – Season 1
- PJ Masks – Season 5 (new episodes)
- Dino Ranch – Season 1 (new episodes)
- India’s Lost Worlds – Season 1
- Invasion Earth – Season 1
- Superstructure: Engineering Marvels – Season 1
April 29
- Love in Color
- Blow Your Mind
- JFK: Seven Days That Made a President
- Ultimate Tutankhamun
New Episodes weekly in April:
- Moon Knight – Season 1
- The Dropout
- How I Met Your Father – Season 1
- Life & Beth – Season 1
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- The Simpsons – Season 33
- Dollface – Season 2
- Big Sky – Season 2
- Abbott Elementary – Season 1
- Crazy Love – Season 1
- Anita: Director’s Cut – Season 1
- Station 19 – Season 5
- Grid – Season 1
- Men on a Mission – Season 1
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season1
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in April?
The award-winning comedy series returns for its third season, starring Emmy winner Bill Hader as Barry, a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor.
The Flight Attendant – Season 2 (21/4/2022)
The critically acclaimed series, starring Kaley Cuoco, returns with Cassie Bowden living her best sober life while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The second season features award-winning actress Sharon Stone.
All synopsis are provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- Legendary – Season 2
- Kylie Infinite Disco
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 19, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 19, Episodes 4-5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 7
- Cobain: Montage of Heck
- Kingpin – Season 1
- Reclaiming Amy
- The Bradshaw Bunch – Season 2
- Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 211 (new episodes daily)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 184 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episodes 10591-10592 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episodes 9289-9290 (new episodes daily)
- WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episodes 62 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 61 (new episodes weekly)
- Star Trek: Into Darkness
- The 5th Wave
- Boonie Bears: The Wild Life
- Julie & Julia
- A Simple Favour
- Lion
April 2
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- MTV’s Living The Dream: Mac Chris Jordan & Danny – Season 2, Episodes 9-10 (new episodes weekly)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
- White House Down
- Little Vampire
- Best Sellers
- Breaking News in Yuba County
April 3
- Julia – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Sex Tape
- Gallipoli
- Don’t Breathe 2
- To Sir, With Love
April 4
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Prince and The Paedophile
- Deadly Women – Season 6
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Shining Vale – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE SmackDown – Season 22, Episode 61
- Outlander – Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 63 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Eastenders – Episode 6449 (new episodes daily)
April 5
- Krypto The Superdog – Season 1-2
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Forensic Investigators – Seaosn 1
- Victorian Britain on Film
- Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Original Mermaid
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… – Season 4
- Take Us Home: Leeds United – Seasons 1-2
- Magnum P.I. – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 2, Episode 13
- Teen Mom 2 – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
April 6
- Traces – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 7
- My Floating Home – Season 1
- First Emperor: The Man Who Made China
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Body of Evidence – Season 5
- The Great Diamond Heist
- Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking – Season 1
- Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: The Godmother Griselda Blanco
- Young Rock – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Submarines – Season 1
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 15, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)
- Find Your Dream Home – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 7
- Video Killed The Radio Star – Season 5-6
- Sugar Babies
- Helicopter Warfare – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Terror in Mumbai
- Inside Tatler – Season 1
- WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 62 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 62 (new episodes weekly)
- Julia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- When We Were Bullies
- Florida Man Murders – Season 1
- Anne – Season 1
- Sanditon – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
April 8
- Queen of the Universe – Season 1
- An Hour To Catch A Killer
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Cellmate Secrets – Season 1
- Jodi Arias: Cell Mate Secrets
- Rare Beasts
April 9
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Australian Crime Stories – Season 4
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Critical Thinking
April 10
- S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 13
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Rules of the Game – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- King Rat
- Cowboy (1958)
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Run Hide Fight
April 11
- The Shut Ins – Season 1
- The Greatest Dancer – Season 2
- Auschwitz Untold – Season 1
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Kids Choice Awards 2022
April 12
- Lizard Lick Towing – Season 7
- Portillo’s Great Estates
- No Ordinary Sheila
- Occupation: Fighter
- April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes
- All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
April 13
- Making The Grade
- Kill Thy Neighbour – Season 1
- Body of Evidence – Season 6
- Britain’s Biggest Families
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Gunpowder Milkshake
April 14
- Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
- Bull – Season 4
- The Clues That Caught The Killer – Season 1
- Police Ten 7 – Season 10
- Deadly Dates – Season 1
- Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate – Season 1, Episodes 1-5 (new episodes weekly)
April 15
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Hoarders – Season 12
- 10 Mistakes That Sunk the Titanic
- Where the Wild Men Are – Season 9
- American Wrestler
- The Good German
April 18
- Apollo’s New Moon
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 Part 2 (new episodes weekly)
April 19
- Lizard Lick Towing – Season 8
- Cops – Season 33
- Comedy Legends – Season 3
- The Invisible Pilot – Season 1
April 20
- The Chocolate Queen – Season 1
- Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 14
- Body of Evidence – Season 7
- Love It Or List It Toronto – Season 9, Episodes 14-25
- Mayans M.C. – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
April 21
- Great Wild North – Season 1
- Flipping Bangers – Season 2
- The Flight Attendant – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
April 22
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out – Season 16
- Hitler’s Holocaust Railways With Chris Tarrant
- Marlon Wayans: The Headliners
- All The Devil’s Men
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Candy
April 23
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Written on the Wind
April 24
- The Bridge on The River Kwai (1957)
- Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- Fortunate
- Inseperables
April 25
- The Other Prince William
- World’s Most Secret Hotels – Season 1
- Barry – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Baby – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Playboy – Season 1
- Lust – Season 1
April 26
- Thirties in Colour: Countdown to War – Season 1
- We Own This City – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
April 27
- The World According To Amazon
- Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country – Season 2
- Fortress Newcastle: Life Under Threat
- The Guns That Changed The Game – Season 1
- Naomi – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Super Rich Sleepovers – Season 1
- Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
April 28
- The Science Fiction Makers: Rousseau C.S. lewis And L’engle
- My Name Is Bulgar
- Escape To The Country – Season 28, Episodes 40-53
- Location, Location, Location – Season 24, Episodes 1-11
- Pawn Stars: Best of – Season 11, Episodes 21-26
- Trains That Changed The World – Season 1
April 29
- A Thousand Years of History – Season 1
- Meet, Marry, Murder – Season 1, Episodes 17-20
- Intervention – Season 18
- Lair
- Endangered Species
- Kangaroo Jack
April 30
- The Equalizer (2014)
- The Equalizer 2
- The Piano
- Macarthur
April TBC
- Gentlemen Jack – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April?
A Very British Scandal (22/4/2022)
A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture -all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media. A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.
Synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 2
- The Outlaws – Season 1
- Sex Tape
- Convicts
- Passengers
April 5
- Ocean’s 8
April 6
- Cats & Dogs
April 7
- The Man in the Moon
- Ski School
- Late for Dinner
April 8
- All The Old Knives
April 12
- Den of Thieves
- Ghostbusters
April 15
- Outer Range
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 14-15
April 20
- Salmon Fishing In The Yemen
April 22
- A Very British Scandal
April 26
- Inglourious Basterds
April 27
- Mud
April 28
- Bang Bang Baby – Season 1
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in April?
The Offer (29/4/2022)
The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.
The First Lady (18/4/2022)
In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. Starring Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, O-T Fagbenle and Dakota Fanning.
All synopsis are provided by Paramount.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for April:
April 1
- Chapel Off Chapel
- Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder
- Cheaters
April 2
- How We Roll (new episodes weekly)
April 5
- Alieu The Dreamer
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
April 8
- Damien Power: Brisbane 2021
April 9
- iCarly (2021) – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
April 12
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
- Going to Pot: The High and Low Of It
April 14
- Cecilia
April 16
- Rugrats
April 18
- The First Lady (new episodes weekly)
April 25
- The Man Who Fell To Earth (new episodes weekly)
April 29
- The Offer (new episodes weekly)
You’ll be stuffing yourself with more than just chocolate eggs this April if this list of streaming content is anything to go by.
If you’re still catching up on last month’s list you can see everything streaming in March here.
