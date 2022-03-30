Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in April

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With April comes Easter and that means there’s a whole four-day weekend to fill with new things to watch. Luckily, there are plenty of new options from your favourite streaming services.

It’s a final season kind of month with Ozark and Better Call Saul dropping their last episodes on Netflix and Stan respectively. It’s also a big month for comebacks with Bill Hader’s hitman Barry bringing us some killer entertainment on Binge and The Kardashians returning on Disney+. When you’re done with those, Paramount+ is ready to make you an offer you can’t refuse with its new series The Offer.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in April 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix in April?

Russian Doll – Season 2 (20/4/2022)

After enduring the wildest night of their lives, over and over, Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

Ozark – Season 4, Part 2 (29/4/2022)

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

All synopsis are provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)

Get Organised with The Home Edit – Season 2

The Bubble

Battle: Freestyle

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Forever Out of My League

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Captain Nova

The Last Bus

April 2

Tomorrow

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – Episodes 1-8

Furioza

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

April 7

Green Mother’s Club

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Dirty Lines

Elite – Season 5

Dancing on Glass

Metal Lords

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Green Eggs and Ham – Season 2

Tiger & Bunny

April 9

Our Blues

April 10

My Liberation Notes

April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

April 13

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – Episodes 9-13

Smother-in-Law

Almost Happy – Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Space Jam: A New Legacy

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 15

Heirs to the Land

Anatomy of a Scandal

Mai

Choose or Die

April 16

Man of God

April 19

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 2

April 20

Yakamoz S-245

Russian Doll – Season 2

The Marked Heart

The Turning Point

April 21

He’s Expecting

All About Gila

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

April 22

The Seven Lives of Lea

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset – Season 5

Along for the Ride

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Gameshow

Silverton Siege

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

April 29

Ozark – Season 4, Part 2

Grace and Frankie – Season 7, The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Rumspringa

April 30

Bohemian Rhapsody

April TBC

Hold Tight

The Taming of The Shrew

Rebel Hunters (Netflix Game)

Start streaming on Netflix here.

What’s streaming on Stan in April?

Better Call Saul – Season 6 (19/4/2022)

Starring Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama series Better Call Saul returns for its sixth and final season. The series will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.

Gaslit (24/4/2022)

Starring Academy Award Winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Gaslit offers a new take on the Watergate Scandal that focuses on the untold stories and its forgotten characters. Based on the first season of the critically acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast, the series will centre on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a big personality with an even bigger mouth. The series brings to life the thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.

All synopsis are provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

The Fox – Episodes 6-7

Walker – Season 2 Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Bel Air – Season 1, Episode 10

Jackass: The Movie

Fargo – Season 4

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Forgotten Friendship

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Spring Breakdown

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rollercoaster of Friendship

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Sunset’s Backstage Pass

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Holidays Unwrapped

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship is Magic – Seasons 4-6

Transformers Prime- Season 2

Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Season 3

April 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – Season 14, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Silent Night

A Month of Sundays

April 3

Billions – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Devil’s Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano – Season 1

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

April 4

The Circus – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Me, Myself and Her

Move Fast & Vape Things

Drag Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Eve – Season 1

April 5

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 14-19

Beneath Hill 60

Tabu

The Truth about 5G

April 6

Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 7-13

The Girl From Plainville – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Angel of Death – Season 2

The Cry – Season 1

April 7

Minx – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

My Fair Lady

Littlest Pet Shop – Season 2

Power Rangers: Megaforce – Season 20-21

Fragments of Love

Louis Theroux: Surviving America’s Most Hated Family

April 8

The Box – Season 1

Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance

Pound Puppies – Seasons 1-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 3

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy – Season 2

April 9

Next

April 10

The Cove

April 11

Eastern Boys

April 12

All American – Season 4, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Scrooged

Normandy Nude

Saving the Amazon

April 13

Girlhood

The Heiresses

Operation Ouch: Season 1-2

April 14

The Silence of Water – Season 1

While We Live

Life – Season 1

April 15

Eurotrip

Frayed – Season 1

April 16

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

April 17

I Got Life! (Aurore)

April 18

Labor Day

Loro: The Director’s Cut – Part 1 and Part 2

Tinder: A Predator’s Playground

April 19

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

At War With Love

Heroic Losers

April 20

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Into the Wild

The County

Australia’s Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down The East Australian Current – Season 1

April 21

Death on the Beach – Season 1

Summer 1993

April 22

Changing Lanes

Mist and the Maiden

Dancing Arabs

Back – Season 2

April 23

A Perfect Day

April 24

Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Manchurian Candidate

April 25

Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

I Can Quit Whenever I Want

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

April 26

Event Horizon

April 27

Lakeside Murders – Season 1

Jeremy

Final Rendezvous

April 28

Laurel Canyon

Fortunata (Lucky)

April 29

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4

Inseperables

April 30

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Start streaming on Stan here.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in April?

The Kardashians (14/4/2022)

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Synopsis provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

Better Nate Than Never

Heat

In Time

The Internship

Knight and Day

L.A. Confidential

Love & Other Drugs

Man on Fire

Monte Carlo

Noah

What Happens in Vegas

What’s Your Number

Step Into The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

April 6

FEUD: Bette and Joan – Season 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1 (new episodes)

The Hardy Boys – Season 1-2

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals – Season 1

Wayward Pines – Seasons 1-2

Good Trouble – Season 3

Africa’s Deadliest – Season 5-6

Wild Australia – Season 1

April 8

Rules Don’t Apply

Shutter

Mission Pluto

Wild Ways of the Vikings

April 13

Scrat Tales – Season 1

The Ignorant Angels – Season 1

Baskets – Season 1-4

Devs – Season 1

Making History – Season 1

Man Seeking Woman – Seasons 1-3

Random Rings (Shorts) – Season 1-2

Riding Britain’s Railways – Season 1

April 14

The Kardashians

April 15

Joy Ride

Jumper

Street Kings

Russia’s Wild Tiger

The Way of the Cheetah

April 20

Estee in Parijs – Season 1

Hacking the System – Season 1

Lion Kingdom – Season 1

The Resident – Season 4

April 21

Captive Audience – Season 1

April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

The Biggest Little Farm

Explorer: The Last Tepui

Unfaithful

The King of Comedy

Natural Born Killers

Once Upon a Time In America

Operation Orangutan

Counting Tigers

April 27

Sketchbook – Season 1

grown-ish – Season 4

Eye Wonder – Season 1

Ghost Whisperer – Season 1-5

Mrs America – Season 1

PJ Masks – Season 5 (new episodes)

Dino Ranch – Season 1 (new episodes)

India’s Lost Worlds – Season 1

Invasion Earth – Season 1

Superstructure: Engineering Marvels – Season 1

April 29

Love in Color

Blow Your Mind

JFK: Seven Days That Made a President

Ultimate Tutankhamun

New Episodes weekly in April:

Moon Knight – Season 1

The Dropout

How I Met Your Father – Season 1

Life & Beth – Season 1

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

The Simpsons – Season 33

Dollface – Season 2

Big Sky – Season 2

Abbott Elementary – Season 1

Crazy Love – Season 1

Anita: Director’s Cut – Season 1

Station 19 – Season 5

Grid – Season 1

Men on a Mission – Season 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season1

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Start streaming on Disney+ here.

What’s streaming on Binge in April?

Barry – Season 3 (25/4/2022)

The award-winning comedy series returns for its third season, starring Emmy winner Bill Hader as Barry, a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor.

The Flight Attendant – Season 2 (21/4/2022)

The critically acclaimed series, starring Kaley Cuoco, returns with Cassie Bowden living her best sober life while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The second season features award-winning actress Sharon Stone.

All synopsis are provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

Legendary – Season 2

Kylie Infinite Disco

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 19, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 19, Episodes 4-5 (new episodes weekly)

The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 7

Cobain: Montage of Heck

Kingpin – Season 1

Reclaiming Amy

The Bradshaw Bunch – Season 2

Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 211 (new episodes daily)

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 184 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episodes 10591-10592 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episodes 9289-9290 (new episodes daily)

WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episodes 62 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 61 (new episodes weekly)

Star Trek: Into Darkness

The 5th Wave

Boonie Bears: The Wild Life

Julie & Julia

A Simple Favour

Lion

April 2

Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

MTV’s Living The Dream: Mac Chris Jordan & Danny – Season 2, Episodes 9-10 (new episodes weekly)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

White House Down

Little Vampire

Best Sellers

Breaking News in Yuba County

April 3

Julia – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Sex Tape

Gallipoli

Don’t Breathe 2

To Sir, With Love

April 4

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Prince and The Paedophile

Deadly Women – Season 6

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Shining Vale – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

WWE SmackDown – Season 22, Episode 61

Outlander – Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 63 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Eastenders – Episode 6449 (new episodes daily)

April 5

Krypto The Superdog – Season 1-2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Forensic Investigators – Seaosn 1

Victorian Britain on Film

Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Original Mermaid

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… – Season 4

Take Us Home: Leeds United – Seasons 1-2

Magnum P.I. – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 2, Episode 13

Teen Mom 2 – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

April 6

Traces – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 7

My Floating Home – Season 1

First Emperor: The Man Who Made China

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Body of Evidence – Season 5

The Great Diamond Heist

Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking – Season 1

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: The Godmother Griselda Blanco

Young Rock – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Submarines – Season 1

Gogglebox Australia – Season 15, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)

Find Your Dream Home – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Video Killed The Radio Star – Season 5-6

Sugar Babies

Helicopter Warfare – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Terror in Mumbai

Inside Tatler – Season 1

WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 62 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 62 (new episodes weekly)

Julia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

When We Were Bullies

Florida Man Murders – Season 1

Anne – Season 1

Sanditon – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

April 8

Queen of the Universe – Season 1

An Hour To Catch A Killer

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Cellmate Secrets – Season 1

Jodi Arias: Cell Mate Secrets

Rare Beasts

April 9

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Australian Crime Stories – Season 4

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Critical Thinking

April 10

S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 13

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Rules of the Game – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

King Rat

Cowboy (1958)

3:10 to Yuma

Run Hide Fight

April 11

The Shut Ins – Season 1

The Greatest Dancer – Season 2

Auschwitz Untold – Season 1

Mary Queen of Scots

Kids Choice Awards 2022

April 12

Lizard Lick Towing – Season 7

Portillo’s Great Estates

No Ordinary Sheila

Occupation: Fighter

April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes

All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

April 13

Making The Grade

Kill Thy Neighbour – Season 1

Body of Evidence – Season 6

Britain’s Biggest Families

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Gunpowder Milkshake

April 14

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Bull – Season 4

The Clues That Caught The Killer – Season 1

Police Ten 7 – Season 10

Deadly Dates – Season 1

Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate – Season 1, Episodes 1-5 (new episodes weekly)

April 15

Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

Hoarders – Season 12

10 Mistakes That Sunk the Titanic

Where the Wild Men Are – Season 9

American Wrestler

The Good German

April 18

Apollo’s New Moon

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 Part 2 (new episodes weekly)

April 19

Lizard Lick Towing – Season 8

Cops – Season 33

Comedy Legends – Season 3

The Invisible Pilot – Season 1

April 20

The Chocolate Queen – Season 1

Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 14

Body of Evidence – Season 7

Love It Or List It Toronto – Season 9, Episodes 14-25

Mayans M.C. – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

April 21

Great Wild North – Season 1

Flipping Bangers – Season 2

The Flight Attendant – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

April 22

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out – Season 16

Hitler’s Holocaust Railways With Chris Tarrant

Marlon Wayans: The Headliners

All The Devil’s Men

Hacksaw Ridge

Candy

April 23

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Written on the Wind

April 24

The Bridge on The River Kwai (1957)

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Fortunate

Inseperables

April 25

The Other Prince William

World’s Most Secret Hotels – Season 1

Barry – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Baby – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Playboy – Season 1

Lust – Season 1

April 26

Thirties in Colour: Countdown to War – Season 1

We Own This City – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

April 27

The World According To Amazon

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country – Season 2

Fortress Newcastle: Life Under Threat

The Guns That Changed The Game – Season 1

Naomi – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Super Rich Sleepovers – Season 1

Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

April 28

The Science Fiction Makers: Rousseau C.S. lewis And L’engle

My Name Is Bulgar

Escape To The Country – Season 28, Episodes 40-53

Location, Location, Location – Season 24, Episodes 1-11

Pawn Stars: Best of – Season 11, Episodes 21-26

Trains That Changed The World – Season 1

April 29

A Thousand Years of History – Season 1

Meet, Marry, Murder – Season 1, Episodes 17-20

Intervention – Season 18

Lair

Endangered Species

Kangaroo Jack

April 30

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Piano

Macarthur

April TBC

Gentlemen Jack – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Binge here.

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April?

A Very British Scandal (22/4/2022)

A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture -all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media. A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 2

The Outlaws – Season 1

Sex Tape

Convicts

Passengers

April 5

Ocean’s 8

April 6

Cats & Dogs

April 7

The Man in the Moon

Ski School

Late for Dinner

April 8

All The Old Knives

April 12

Den of Thieves

Ghostbusters

April 15

Outer Range

Law & Order: SVU – Season 14-15

April 20

Salmon Fishing In The Yemen

April 22

A Very British Scandal

April 26

Inglourious Basterds

April 27

Mud

April 28

Bang Bang Baby – Season 1

Start streaming on Amazon Prime Video here.

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in April?

The Offer (29/4/2022)

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

The First Lady (18/4/2022)

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. Starring Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, O-T Fagbenle and Dakota Fanning.

All synopsis are provided by Paramount.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for April:

April 1

Chapel Off Chapel

Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder

Cheaters

April 2

How We Roll (new episodes weekly)

April 5

Alieu The Dreamer

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

April 8

Damien Power: Brisbane 2021

April 9

iCarly (2021) – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

April 12

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Going to Pot: The High and Low Of It

April 14

Cecilia

April 16

Rugrats

April 18

The First Lady (new episodes weekly)

April 25

The Man Who Fell To Earth (new episodes weekly)

April 29

The Offer (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Paramount+ here.

You’ll be stuffing yourself with more than just chocolate eggs this April if this list of streaming content is anything to go by.

If you’re still catching up on last month’s list you can see everything streaming in March here.