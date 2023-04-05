New Movies, TV Shows and Games Releasing in Time for the 2023 Easter Weekend

We’re coming up to another long weekend. And it’s not just any long weekend, it’s the Easter long weekend, which means you may be lucky enough to get a whole four days off in a row. With such a hefty chunk of time off and more of this rainy weather expected, it’s a good time to turn to some quality entertainment, and luckily there’s no shortage of options for the Easter weekend.

Whether it’s going to the cinema, binging a new show or catching up on your gaming pile of shame, the long weekend is a perfect time to do it. So, to help you plan your entertainment schedule, we’ve gathered some suggestions for new things you can dive into over the Easter weekend (which is April 7-10, FYI).

What to stream over the Easter weekend?

BEEF

One of the standouts of SXSW, BEEF is a new series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, as two people who find their lives irrevocably changed after they get into a car accident. The series releases all its episodes on April 6 on Netflix.

The Portable Door

Stan’s new original movie, The Portable Door, is kind of like Harry Potter meets Succession. The story, which is based on the book of the same name, follows a young intern who starts working for a mysterious company that blends magical practices with modern-day conventions. The movie releases on April 7, just in time for the school holidays.

The Mandalorian

If you’ve fallen behind on The Mandalorian this season (there have been five episodes in Season 3 so far), the Easter weekend is the perfect time to catch up. This season sees Din Djarin seek redemption for taking off his helmet, and reunite with his fellow Mandalorians to forge a new path in the post-Empire world. Oh, and little Grogu is back too.

Watch it on Disney+.

Love Me

Binge’s original drama series focuses on three family members in Melbourne who are experiencing love and loss at different times in their life. Hugo Weaving, Bob Morley, Bojana Novakovic and Celia Pacquola star in the series, which drops its second season on April 6.

The Power

Toni Collette is having a real moment of power right now, excuse the pun. She’s starring in the new movie Mafia Mamma and Prime Video’s sci-fi series The Power, which explores a world after teenage girls are mysteriously given the power to electrocute people. Love that for them.

Tetris

Everyone has surely played Tetris at one point or another in their lives, but do you know the story behind how Tetris became such a global success? Apple TV+’s latest release, Tetris, explores that story. It stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, who risks it all by travelling to the Soviet Union in the 1980s to secure the global rights to Tetris.

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets will have a new episode in time for the Easter weekend, but if you haven’t had a chance to watch the series yet on Paramount+, now is your chance.

The story follows the all-girls Yellowjackets soccer team after they crash land in the Canadian wilderness and are forced to go to extreme lengths to survive. We also pick up the surviving characters 20 years later as they are brought back into each other’s lives. Add in stars like Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, and you know this is a show you won’t regret watching.

What’s on at Australian cinemas over the Easter weekend?

Looking at the movie release calendar, we have a fair few new movies in cinemas for the Easter weekend, including:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

There’s been much speculation over the Super Mario Bros movie. The movie certainly has a gorgeous animation style and appears to pay homage to decades of Mario games, but can it live up to the hype? You can find out over the Easter weekend.

Air

Ben Affleck steps in front of and behind the camera for Air, which digs into the pivotal meeting between Nike and basketballer Michael Jordan that lead to the famous Air Jordan range of sneakers.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Whether you’ve played Dungeons & Dragons before or not, there’s something for everyone in the movie adaptation. The cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant as an unlikely ensemble who embark on an epic quest to find a long-lost relic.

John Wick 4

John Wick’s latest adventure is being heralded as one of his best. The infamous hitman returns this time on a globetrotting adventure to take down the High Table.

If you’re yet to catch up on the John Wick series, you have four days over the long weekend to do so – that’s only one movie a day!

What games should you catch up on over Easter?

There aren’t too many games releasing in tandem with the Easter weekend, but that means you have plenty of time to catch up on these recent releases or replay some old favourites. Here are some suggestions:

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

The most recent release in the Resident Evil franchise is the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game is faithful to the story of the original, following Leon Kennedy as he travels to a remote European village full of hostile threats, but is updated for the modern generation.

Horizon Forbidden West

The stunning open-world sci-fi sequel Horizon Forbidden West just celebrated its first birthday, but if you haven’t played it yet, now is absolutely the time as we prepare for the release of the new chapter, Burning Shores. The DLC will take Aloy to the untamed lands of Los Angeles, which are overrun by dangerous machines.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In preparation for Jedi: Survivor later this month, why not take the Easter long weekend as an opportunity to revisit the first game, Jedi: Fallen Order? The game places you in the shoes of Jedi Cal Kestis, as he evades the grasp of the Galactic Empire.

Here are some of the other games to look out for this month.

Other entertainment options for the Easter weekend

Of course, your entertainment options aren’t limited to just screen media over the Easter weekend, and plenty of outdoor retailers, restaurants and events are open for the long weekend.

For many Sydneysiders, the Royal Easter Show is a yearly tradition. The show is going full steam ahead with a COVID-safe plan this year, so start saving for showbags.

If a weekend of baking, cooking and experimenting in the kitchen is on the cards for you, we’ve got some Easter-inspired recipes that can help you out. And, of course, don’t forget to get your Easter eggs sorted ahead of time. Proper snackage is required for a long weekend at home.

Looking for other things to entertain you? Check out a full list of everything streaming in Australia in April.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.