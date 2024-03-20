Easter Long Weekend 2024: What’s Open Around Australia This Year

We have another Easter long weekend creeping up, which means extra days off work (yay!) and more time to chill on the couch – I mean, spend time with loved ones (double yay).

The Easter long weekend in 2024 kicks off with Good Friday on March 29 and travels through to Easter Monday on April 1. That means Easter gives us two public holidays to take advantage of on both Friday and Monday.

However, as any public holiday situation goes, there will be changes to your standard day-to-day, so best start planning your approach to the upcoming business closures now.

Here’s what is open (and what isn’t) over the 2024 Easter long weekend

Are supermarkets open on the Easter long weekend?

Most supermarkets are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Generally, you’ll find stores open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday, but do check your local supermarket before heading over.

Check out your local Coles, Woolworths and ALDI hours.

While you're here, it's also worth stopping by our Coles coupon page to nab a deal on your Easter groceries while you're at it.

Is the post office open over the Easter long weekend?

Australia Post Offices are generally closed on all public holidays. So, that would include Good Friday and Easter Monday. Mail services are closed on Sundays, too.

How about bottle shops?

Bottle shops will be closed on Easter Friday. However, if you’re after a drink, you may have some luck with local producers or bars that offer takeaway items — just check in and see if they’re trading.

Other dates around the Easter break do not broadly impact bottle shop sales. However, it is worth checking local rules for Easter Sunday. Easter Monday may also see holiday hours in place.

Will cinemas be open over the 2024 Easter long weekend?

Yes, people still go to the movies! Certain cinemas will be open across the entire Easter long weekend. Check with your local venue to see what is available.

Waste collection services: Are they running?

Bins will widely not be collected on Good Friday. In most cases, this will be delayed until Saturday; however, check with your local council to confirm.

Are shopping centres open on the Easter long weekend?

Many shopping centres will be closed on Good Friday. Some are also closed on Easter Sunday, with holiday hours in place for Easter Monday. Check your local Westfield’s trading hours here.

Will banks be open on the Easter long weekend?

This will depend on your bank and state. But generally speaking, banks are closed on Good Friday. Some may be closed right through to Easter Tuesday, however.

Food and food delivery

Some hospitality venues are open during the public holiday period, which means some delivery services will be available, too. Check in with your favourite restaurants and cafes, as they may very well be open for business.

Certain restaurants will even be offering special Easter menus if you can’t be bothered cooking, too.

Will McDonald’s be open over Easter?

This is a popular question, as we know many of you will be travelling over the long weekend and are looking to stop in at a Macca’s along the way. In most cases, McDonald’s restaurants in Australia should be open over the Easter long weekend, but it’s worth double checking with the venue you’re keen to visit, just in case.

Is Bunnings open over the Easter holiday?

Desperate to start a DIY project over the Easter long weekend? Like many other retailers, you can expect Bunnings stores to be closed on Good Friday. Many stores will reopen doors for the remainder of the weekend, however, some locations (NSW in particular) will also close for Easter Sunday.

Are petrol stations open on Good Friday and the Easter long weekend?

Major chain petrol stations should be open over the Easter weekend, including 7-11 stores.

Smaller independent stations may close for the public holidays, so check with your local if you know you’ll be filling up.

Now that you’re clued up on what will and will not be available to you over the Easter break, you can start setting up your plans for all that long weekend prep. Just don’t be one of those people who panic-buys the entire supermarket on the day before the Easter long weekend, okay?

