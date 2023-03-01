The Mandalorian Season 3 Primer: All the Info You Need Before Watching

While The Book of Boba Fett essentially acted as The Mandalorian season 2.5, we’re long overdue for a new season of the mothership show. Well, the good news is that The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived.

In a matter of hours, the new season of the popular Star Wars series will have begun. Here’s all the information you need before watching.

When will The Mandalorian Season 3 be released?

A third season of The Mandalorian has been in development since way back in April 2020, so it’s been a long time coming.

While The Mandalorian has traditionally been a Christmas release, news from Star Wars Celebration confirmed that 2022 would be a year without Mando.

At CCXP it was confirmed that season 3 will begin streaming on March 1, 2023 on Disney+. We can expect new episodes to drop each week at 7:00 pm AEDT.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian Returns March 1 (@starwars) December 1, 2022

The Mandalorian Season 3: What do we know?

Spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead.

As with everything Star Wars, the plot of The Mandalorian’s third season is tightly under wraps.

Following the events of the second season and The Book of Boba Fett, the show will once again be following the adventures of Mando and his young companion Grogu.

There’s also the darksaber to consider. Our friend Mando is now in possession of the sacred weapon, meaning he has the right to unite and lead Mandalore. However, as the Armourer explained in TBOBF, he broke the sacred creed by removing his helmet so now has to go on a journey to cleanse himself.

Recent interviews with creator Jon Favreau have both cleared up and added some confusion around The Mandalorian’s place within the Star Wars timeline. Apparently, Grogu spent “many years” with the Mandalorian in seasons 1 and 2 and then spent “two years” training with Luke after they were separated in season 2. That seems to imply that Mando was off on his own for a couple of years in between the events of season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. What he was doing?

If you need a recap of how we got here, Disney+ has put one together for you. If you’d like something more substantial, here are the Star Wars titles we recommend you watch first.

The Mandalorian season 3: Trailer and clips

In the first trailer for the series we see our favourite duo on a galaxy-hopping journey that takes them back to Mandalore and unveils some more information about the “cult” Mando grew up in. It was also revealed that Bo-Katan Kryze will also be back and she has some unfinished business with Din Djarin.

Check out The Mandalorian season 3 teaser trailer for yourself below.

A longer trailer also reveals we’ll be heading back to Coruscant in season 3. There are also a fair few lightsabers swung around in the new trailer, but who is wielding them is still unclear.

Also, catch Grogu’s major force powers at the end of the clip. He’s growing up so fast!

You can also check out the first clip from the new season below which sees Mando visit his old friend Greef Karga (along with little Grogu, of course).

Who is coming back for season 3?

Pedro Pascal will obviously be back as Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian.

Regulars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow’s Armourer and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon are also confirmed to return.

Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) was confirmed to be coming back at Star Wars Celebration.

Gina Carano also had a large presence in the series before she was ousted by Lucasfilm so don’t expect Cara Dune to show up.

A surprising new cast member for season 3 is Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. Details of Lloyd’s character are currently heavily under wraps.

The Mandalorian also has a rotating pool of talented directors. Returning directors this season include Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers and Bryce Dallas Howard. We’ll also see episodes directed by Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung and Peter Ramsey.

You can catch up on all the episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett over on Disney+.

This article has been updated with additional information on The Mandalorian season 3.