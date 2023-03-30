Everything You Need to Know About Toni Collette’s Electric New Show, The Power

If you’re in desperate need of a new sci-fi TV show, you’re in luck because The Power is set to become your new favourite watch. Starring the legendary Toni Collette and John Leguizamo, it looks nothing short of electric.

So, if you’ve been hearing chatter about the show but have absolutely no idea what it’s about, we’ve got you covered on everything from what it’s about, who’s in it and where you can watch it.

What is The Power about?

The Power is set to be Prime Video’s newest sci-fi hit, which is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name.

Set in our world but with one freak twist of nature, The Power sees teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people at will, which ultimately leads to a global reversal of the power balance between men and women.

The Prime Video show features a slew of incredible characters from all over the globe, from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe.

Sounds electrifying, no? (Sorry, we had to.)

Do we have a trailer?

Why yes, yes we do.

Check out the official trailer below.

Is The Power based on a book?

Prime’s new TV show, The Power, is based on a 2016 science fiction novel by the same name written by Naomi Alderman.

Much like what the show is about, the novel’s key premise is about women who develop the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers. This then allows them to become the dominant sex in the world.

The Power then explores how this global reversal of power affects the population and what the world looks like now that women have this electrical power.

Many people believe the novel to be a feminist marvel, and in 2017, it won the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Who’s in it?

Everybody’s favourite Aussie actress, Toni Collette, stars in the new Prime show, alongside Lifehacker Australia’s best friend, John Leguizamo.

Collette plays Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, and Leguizamo as Collette’s partner, Rob Lopez.

The daughter of both Collette and Leguizamo, Jos Cleary-Lopez, is played by Auli’i Cravalho.

Toheeb Jimoh, who we know and love from Ted Lasso, plays a Nigerian reporter covering the ‘power’, and Josh Charles plays the Governor, Daniel Dandon.

Eddie Marsan plays Bernie Monke, a British crime boss, and Ria Zmitrowicz plays Roxy Monke, his daughter.

Clearly, the show has a rather powerful cast.

When does The Power come out?

The first three episodes of Prime’s TV show, The Power, will premiere on Friday, March 31.

After that, episodes will be released weekly.

Where to watch The Power

You can watch The Power exclusively on Prime Video.