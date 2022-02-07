Easter Weather: Here’s What to Expect So You Can Start Planning Your Chocolate-Friendly Outfit

Easter is taking place quite late in 2022 but it’s never too early to start making plans. This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 15 until April 18. With the ANZAC day holiday only a week later, it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays.

Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

What are seasonal weather predictions saying?

According to the oracle of all things weather, the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for February to May is likely to be wetter for most parts of Australia.

Here are the main points from the outlook:

February to April rainfall is likely to be above median for parts of eastern and central Australia, while below-median rainfall is likely for parts of the central NT, coastal SA and western Tasmania.

February to April maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for much of the west, south and north, with southern parts of the east coast likely to be below median.

Minimum temperatures for February to April are likely to be warmer than median Australia wide.

The La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, and the forecast positive state of the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) are likely influencing the rainfall outlooks.

It looks like the rain from our old friend La Niña is here to stay for a while longer, particularly for those in the east and central areas of the country. Not to mention things are expected to stay on the warm side – thanks, climate change!

For those in northern and eastern Queensland, BOM is predicting an increased chance of unusually high rainfall in February through April, so pay close attention to any flood warnings.

Temperature-wise, the BOM says there is an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures for Western WA, the central coast of QLD and parts of western Victoria and Tasmania. Meanwhile, unusually low maximum temperatures are predicted for much of the southern and eastern coasts of NSW.

As for our mate La Niña, the Bureau expects it will return to neutral some time in Autumn.

We’ll be posting a more detailed weather forecast for the Easter weekend closer to the time, so stay tuned!