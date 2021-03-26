Your Guide to the 2021 Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in more than 100 years. The good news is the show is back and ready to rumble in 2021, but there are a few changes visitors should take note of.

When is the Royal Easter show?

The Sydney Easter show will run from April 1 – 12 at the Sydney Showground in Olympic Park. Gates will open at 8:30 am each day.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are on sale now from the Easter Show website. Early bird tickets will be available until March 31, so get in quick if you want a cheaper price.

Here are the prices for this year:

Adult 1 Day ticket – $40 ($38 early bird)

$40 ($38 early bird) Child 1 Day ticket – $25 ($23 early bird)

$25 ($23 early bird) Concession 1 Day ticket – $30 ($28 early bird)

$30 ($28 early bird) Family ticket – $118 ($99.50 early bird)

Tickets will be capped at 60,000 each day to comply with social distancing guidelines, so it’s a good idea to book ahead.

According to 9 News, the show is implementing a custom-built people-counting system that will monitor venue capacities and link to the Easter show app. This will allow attendees to keep track of which venues are busiest.

What’s happening at the Easter Show this year?

All the usual fun activities are going ahead as normal this year at the Easter Show. There will be farm animals to feed, pigs to pat, ponies to ride and dog shows to watch. (Hot tip from the team: you’ll want to wear enclosed shoes.)

Kids (and adults) will have rides to enjoy, ranging from the intense thrill level of The Beast to the more mild Super Slide and Carousel.

The pavilions are also back in action. The Woolworths Fresh Food Dome has heaps of delicious interactive booths and the Heritage Display gives visitors a taste of rural history.

Food-wise, there’s plenty on offer with the usual fairy floss and food truck array. On the wild food side, there’s something called Bacon Head which appears to just be deep-fried bacon on a stick. Only at the Easter Show, right?

And don’t forget the Grand Parade and nightly Fireworks display. You can check out a full guide of events here.

Get to the good stuff – what about show bags?

Glad you asked. The show bag pavilion will be back in action this year selling a wide selection from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm every day.

The usual favourites like Bertie Beetle and Cadbury will all be in attendance with a few franchise-centred options including Bluey and Harry Potter also available. If you want some top picks for show bags this year, check out the SMH’s round up.

You can plan your show bag budget by checking out all the bags, prices and items on the Easter show website. If you can’t make it to the Easter Show there’s also a range of show bags available online all year round from Showbag shop which will ship to your door.

On that note, you can basically plan your entire day from the Easter Show website, and the handy Easter Show app is available in the app store.

The Sydney Easter Show is a great way to support regional producers after a tough year, so be sure to (safely) check it out if you can!