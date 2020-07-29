The Best Freebies and Offers You Can Get With Your Phone Plan

The big telcos — Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone — aren’t always your cheapest option for a phone plan, but they often make up for this with perks and bonuses. While most smaller providers tend to offer “no frills” type plans, the big three love to throw in freebies.

These perks are worth considering if you’re after a new phone plan. Telstra plans, for example, include an AFL live pass. That’s a $99.99 per year saving. Or if you’re someone who loves the cinema, discounted movie tickets could make that Optus plan just a little more valuable.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the perks that can make your phone plan dollars go a little further.

Telstra

Telstra may be the priciest option when it comes to phone plans, you can also get plenty of perks. If you’ve got a mobile plan or active prepaid recharge with Telstra, you’ll get the following:

Data-free music streaming through Apple Music

Free access to Telstra Air Wi-Fi hotspots in Australia

Free access to Fon public Wi-Fi hotposts when overseas

Customers spending at least $30 per month on their plan or recharge also get AFL, AFLW, NRL, A League, and Netball Live Passes, which allow you to watch every game of the season live and data-free

Big T customers also get access to the Telstra Plus perks program. All Telstra Plus members get the following:

$12.50 movie tickets for Event and BCC cinemas, excluding sessions after 5pm on a Saturday, public holidays, and special events

Free popcorn and drink large combo upgrade when you book a movie ticket through Telstra

Discounted tickets to select sporting events

Presale tickets for select concerts and events

You’ll need to join Telstra Plus to get these offers. Telstra Plus is free to join.

Telstra Plus also functions as a sort of frequent flyer style reward program, where you earn 10 points for every dollar you spend with Telstra. These points can then be redeemed for phones, smart speakers, headphones, and more. Alternatively, if you don’t have enough points, you can use them for a discount.

The dollar value of points is quite small, however. To nab yourself a pair of PowerBeats Pro, you need 95,000 points. That’s the equivalent of spending $9,500 with Telstra. Considering they’re a pair of $349 headphones, this means each point is worth less than a cent. Of course, Telstra also occasionally gives away points as part of promotions.

Lastly, customers signing up to Telstra will score a three-month free subscription to Binge’s standard plan valued at $14 per month. This can be extended by a further three months by signing up to Telstra Plus.

If you’re considering a Telstra plan, here’s the telcos range of SIM-only plans:

And here’s a look at some of the phones you can currently get on a Telstra plan:

Optus

Optus has its own perks program, known as Optus Perks. Benefits typically include:

Discounted movie tickets for Hoyts cinemas, starting at $12.50 for an adult ticket or $27 for LUX for any session on any day (including Saturday nights)

Discounted tickets for “over 3,000 experiences” across Australia and New Zealand, including activities such as jet boating and hot air ballooning

Presale tickets for concerts and sporting events. Sigh, I miss concerts.

Understandably, Optus isn’t currently offering presale tickets or discount events. Movie tickets are still available, however.

In addition, customers on Optus plans with a base value of at least $49 per month get a bonus Optus Sport subscription.

Here’s Optus’ range of SIM-only plans:

And here’s a look at some of the phones you can currently get on Optus:

Vodafone

Vodafone isn’t as big on bonuses as Telstra or Optus, but all postpaid plans include $5 per day international roaming, which admittedly, isn’t too useful right now.

However, if you’re taking up a plan with a base value of at least $50 per month, you’ll get yourself a free year of Amazon Prime, typically valued at $6.99 per month. This offer is available until 11 August.

In addition, Vodafone is the only major provider to offer discounts for bundling multiple services on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount on your total bill for every postpaid plan on it after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. Mobile, mobile broadband, tablet, and NBN plans are all eligible.

Here’s Vodafone’s range of SIM-only plans:

And here’s a look at some of the phones you can currently get on Vodafone:

Woolworths Mobile

While Woolworths Mobile isn’t as perky as the big three telcos, it has a rather unique offer. If you’re a Woolworths Mobile customer, you can get 10% off your grocery shop (at Woolworths, obviously) once per month. This discount maxes out at $50.

There are few bits of fine print you should be aware of. You need to have been with Woolworths for at least 60 days before you’ll be able to take advantage of the discount, and you’ll also need to be an Everyday Rewards member with your card linked to your account.

After, you’ll be able to use the discount once per month, either in store or online.

Here’s Woolies’ range of SIM-only plans:

And here’s a look at some of the phones you can currently get on Woolworths Mobile:

