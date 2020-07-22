The 5 Best Sim-Only Deals From Smaller Telcos

Whenever you’re looking for a new phone plan, it pays to shop around. Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone might be the obvious choices, but there’s far more to the world of telco than the big three.

It’s not like that trio don’t have some solid offers, but you’re missing out if you don’t consider some of the small providers. While smaller providers – also known as MVNOs – don’t have the same amount of brand recognition, they make up for it with some of the best deals on the market.

So, if you’re looking to bag a bargain, here are five of our favourite deals from smaller providers you can get right now.

Circles.Life

Circles.Life is currently offering a massive 100GB for just $28 per month as part of Click Frenzy. That’s a whole heap of data for not a lot of money. For comparison, a 100GB phone plan would normally cost you at least $60 per month. If you’re after a massive allowance, Circles is hard to go past.

There is one catch to be aware of. This pricing only lasts for your first year with Circles, after which your bill will rise to $38 per month. But as with all Circles plans, this offer is contact-free, so you can leave when your discount expires. Even then, $38 for 100GB is still solid.

If you manage to go over your allowance, you’ll get an extra 3GB of “bill shock protection” data at no extra cost, effectively making this a 103GB plan.

To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code GOCRAZY. This offer is available until July 24.

Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Numobile

Numobile is a newer telco powered by the Telstra network, that primarily offers refurbished devices on a plan. However, as of late, the telco has expanded into the SIM-only world. numobile is currently slinging a 30GB phone plan for $30 per month, which is pretty reasonable for the Telstra network.

Numobile is also running a Click Frenzy offer: signup using the promo code NUFRENZY and you’ll get your first month free. Since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave after. Not a bad way to try before you buy. This deal runs until July 24.

In addition, numobile plans support data banking, and if you sign up before August 12, you’ll get 10GB of spare data added to your data bank.

Moose Mobile

If you’re looking for something a little bit cheaper, Moose Mobile is offering 20GB for $21.80 per month. We’d say this is one of the best plans available for less than $30; there are so many cases where spending more money with a different telco will get you a smaller allowance.

However, this plan has one catch you should be mindful of. The 20GB allowance only lasts for your first two years with Moose, after which it drops down to 8GB. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave or swap to a different Moose plan after you lose your bonus data. And more importantly, there is almost no circumstance in which you should stay on a contract-free plan for two years. You’ll easily find a better deal in that time.

Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

Amaysim

Don’t need too much data? Looking for a smaller plan for a child? You should consider amaysim’s latest deal. Right now, a $10 amaysim recharge will get you 2GB of data on a 28-day expiry. This promotion runs until the end of July, but you’ll continue to get a 2GB allowance for the entire life of your plan.

While 2GB might not sound like a lot, a $10 spend will typically only get you 1GB. Better yet, you can also get $5 off your first recharge.

Amaysim is powered by the Optus network.

Boost Mobile

Long expiry prepaid isn’t exactly what most people think of when considering a new phone plan, but this plan from Boost is definitely worth a look. $300 gets you 240GB on a 12-month expiry, which ends up being equivalent to spending $25 per month for 20GB. That’s pretty solid value for a Telstra-powered provider.

Better yet, Boost is the only Telstra-powered provider with access to the entire Telstra network. Most Telstra-powered providers only use part of the Telstra network (known as the Telstra wholesale network), Boost Mobile promises exactly the same kind of coverage as you’d get on Big T.

Of course, the catch with this plan is you need to pay the entire $300 upfront. But hey, you won’t need to worry about phone bills for the rest of the year.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

