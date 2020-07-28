Superloop’s Offering a Killer Deal On Its NBN Plans

If you’re after a new NBN plan, Superloop might be a solid option to consider right now.

The telco has reduced prices across a bunch of its NBN plans, including ones offering unlimited data. So for now, you’ll be able to take advantage of a $10 per month discount for your first six months across multiple speed tiers.

Although you’ll go back to paying the full price after, the plans are contract-free so you have the option to bail on the provider whenever you want.

You can get its unlimited NBN plan for under $70 per month, though the average evening speed is only 22.5 Mbps. Alternatively, its highest-priced unlimited NBN plan will set you back $119 per month, but it’ll give you a typical evening speed of 215 Mbps, which is a whole lot faster.

Here’s a look at the cost and specs of all of Superloop’s plans available at discounted prices:

The offer from Superloop runs until 30 September. To get it, you’ll need to use the promo code Whistleout10FOR6.

Here’s a widget that compares the Superloop 500GB 100/20 plan to others on the market:

If you didn’t already know, Superloop reports the fastest typical evening speeds on NBN 100 plans at 90 Mbps. It also offers local support from 8am to 10.30pm on weekdays, and 10am to 6pm on weekends.