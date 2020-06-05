Get Free Delivery on Instant Booze From Jimmy Brings All Weekend

Image: Getty Images

Weekends are for relaxing and maybe a tipple or two of your favourite booze. With some restrictions still in place, the safest option is just to stay at home. To help you out, Jimmy Brings is offering you alcohol straight to your door with no delivery cost if you spend a certain amount.

Many liquor stores offer delivery options to get the booze safely to your door but if it's Friday morning and you realise you're out, it's probably not going to arrive in time.

That's where Jimmy Brings comes in. Like an Uber Eats for alcohol, you order what you're in the mood for and you'll have your selection waiting at your door within 30 minutes. To make it even more appealing, this long weekend Jimmy Brings is offering free delivery on any order over $59 between 5 and 8 June. All you gotta do is pop in the 'YASQUEEN' code.

If you've never used Jimmy Brings before, it's a painless process. Head to the Jimmy Brings website to download the app on Apple or Android. You can also use the '5APP' code to get $5 off your first order when you download it. Check out Lifehacker Coupons, for other great deals on Jimmy Brings.

Desktop users can also use the service if you're not ready to commit to another app just yet. Simply enter your postcode, browse the selection of liquor on hand and pay. No more browsing the bottle shop's aisles, paralysed with indecision at the sheer selection. Well, at least you'll be doing it from the comfort of your couch now anyway.

As the great Rihanna once said, cheers to the freakin' (long) weekend.

