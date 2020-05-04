How To Home Deliver Your Booze

Image: Getty Images

Restrictions are starting to ease in Australia but for many wanting to do their best to avoid public places, home delivery will still remain a safer option. If you're needing to stock up on your dwindling booze supply, here are some of the easiest ways to get alcohol delivered straight to your door.

Order from major liquor stores

The obvious first step if you're wanting to home deliver your alcohol is to check your options with the major liquor stores in Australia.

Dan Murphy's offers standard delivery to metro, regional and country areas all under $20. If you're in a metro location, it'll arrive within 4 to 7 business days and cost you $6.90. For regional dwellers, it's 5 to 9 days for $11.90 and for those in country Australia, you'll pay $18.90 for a delivery within 14 to 21 business days.

If you're looking for a quicker delivery option, Dan Murphy's also offers customers living in cities a two-hour, same day and next day delivery for $15. Not bad if you need your booze in a more timely manner.

If you have a BWS or Liquorland closer to you, they also have a few options in place. BWS offers delivery on orders over $20 for a flat fee of $10 but you can get free delivery if you're spending more than $100. It's available seven days a week and is delivered the same day or the following day. You can keep tabs on your order through live tracking. You can schedule your delivery for a later date if you don't need it to arrive instantly.

Liquorland's offering is similar to Dan Murphy's — they'll deliver to metro, regional and country areas for varying delivery fees and timeframes. For metro areas, delivery fees start from $6.95, it's $11.95 for regional areas and $18.95 for country areas serviced by the bottle shop company. They'll waive the delivery fee for orders over $100.

Try out the smaller guys too

If you're looking to try out something new, there are a number of other options available outside of the major outlets.

BoozeBud offers a huge range of craft beers among the other usual suspects. To get yourself free delivery, spend over $70 and use the code 'STAYSAFE'.

Similarly, Hello Drinks is another online alcohol store but you'll need to spend $200 and live in a metro location before you qualify for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping costs $6.99.

If you're a wine lover then Naked Wines is about to be your new favourite go-to. The store boasts hundreds of varieties of wines from rosé blends to hearty reds. They also offer you the option of bundling wines together if you're a fan of one-off bulk buys.

Look at your instant delivery options

If it's a Friday evening and you need something delivered far quicker than the bottle stores can offer, check out services such as Jimmy Brings and Tipple.

These services tend to be a little pricier than buying from the store but the trade off is instant delivery. Jimmy Brings' delivery fee will depend on your location but for Sydney's Inner West, it costs $6.50 with a minimum order of $20. Tipple will charge you a flat fee of $7.95 for delivery with a minimum order of $30.

You can book these services via their own apps but other sites like Menulog also host them if you don't feel like downloading another one.

Check in with your local breweries and distilleries

While it's probably easier to stick with the above options, it might be a good idea to check in with your local breweries and distilleries who may be struggling during this time.

Local alcohol businesses might have shut their doors to the public but are still offering takeaway cans and bottles so if you can afford to buy their boutique gin or experimental craft beers, consider throwing your cash at them instead of the bigger outlets.

With so many options available, leaving the house is actually the toughest option of the lot.

