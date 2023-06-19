Jimmy Brings You An Orgasm: How to Land Yourself a Free Vibrator

In fabulous news that’ll have you wanting to take the rest of the day off work, booze delivery service Jimmy Brings is giving away free magic wand vibrators (when you order a specific bundle) to celebrate the rumoured return of one Samantha Jones to Sex and the City (SATC) reboot And Just Like That (AJLT). If you’re keen to spend the afternoon masturbating with a drink in hand, here’s how you can take advantage of the offer.

How to land a free wand vibrator

It’s all very easy, honey! Follow these steps, and you’ll be on your way to getting a free magic wand vibrator in your hand.

Visit the Jimmy Brings website/app

Purchase the Justice for Samantha Cosmo bundle (for $69, of course)

(for $69, of course) If you’re one of the first 50 people to buy the bundle, you’ll get a free vibe

What’s included in the Justice for Samantha Cosmo bundle?

To help you figure out whether this bundle is worth your time, here is the full list of inclusions:

Bottle of Ampersand Vodka

Bottle of Mr Consistent Cosmo Mix

FREE Massage Wand Vibrator (“whether you want it for your neck, to use more intimately or to placate your best friend’s baby whose bouncy chair broke,” as Jimmy Brings writes).

Head of Jimmy Brings, Luke Calavassy, said of the promo that:

“As a company that values pleasure and good vibes, we simply couldn’t resist adding a little extra oomph to our Justice for Samantha Bundles. Like so many Sex in the City fans, we’re excited for the return of And Just Like That, and what better to celebrate the new season and some iconic TV characters than a limited-edition bundle that includes a delicious cocktail and a free Massage Wand Vibrator?”

The Justice for Samantha bundle is available from Monday, June 19, across all delivery areas for $69. The first 50 orders will receive a FREE massage wand vibrator.

