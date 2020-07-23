Get a Free Face Mask With Your Booze Order from Jimmy Brings

With face masks now mandatory in Melbourne and cases on the rise in Sydney, both major cities will be scrambling to find suitable protection against this second wave of COVID-19.

Alcohol delivery company Jimmy Brings are coming to the party in more ways than one. As part of its mission to keep your glass full, you’ll now also get a free face mask with any order. The team calls this the quickest way to get a face mask delivered to your door and honestly, that’s hard to fault at this point.

The offer is available to customers in Sydney and Melbourne while stocks last. There are 15,000 to give away, so if you’re keen to get one delivered to your door along with a little booze top-up, you should probably get in quick. The disposable masks are described as “regulation grade”.

Jimmy Brings is running deals on a number of products, including $50 off 6-packs of mystery wines, $11 off mixed cases of beer, $62 off weekender packs and heaps more. There are also a number of packs centring around different kinds of beverages like sangria, vodka soda, gin and tonic, long island iced tea, etc.

If you’re in need of a home bar top-up and a face mask, it’s a great way to kill two birds with one stone, at least until a reusable face-covering arrives.

You can scope out the Jimmy Brings deal right here.

