Who Exactly Is Francesca Bridgerton, and Who Will Her Love Story Play Out With?

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve already smashed through Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3. One element that has captured the attention of the masses is the question of who is Francesca Bridgerton, as well as what does the series have in store for this character and her love life going forward?

Let’s dive into that a little further while we wait for Season 3 Part 2 to drop.

Who is Francesca Bridgerton?

If Season 3 of Bridgerton has sparked an interest in you about Francesca Bridgerton, you’re not alone. The character has grown to become a central one in this season and she is played by a new actress as well – so there are loads of questions coming up as a result.

Francesca is the sixth child in the line up of Bridgerton children. She was originally portrayed by Ruby Stokes, but due to the actress taking another role, Hannah Dodd has stepped in to play the character in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

In the earlier seasons of the Bridgerton series, Francesca was mostly off learning piano away from the rest of her family. For this reason, we’ve gotten to know her a little less, but Season 3 stands as her official debut into High Society — as well as to fans of the show.

If you’re reading the books, Francesca’s love story is captured in the sixth book: When He Was Wicked.

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry?

Now, onto the juicy stuff. Francesca is out to society in Season 3 of Bridgerton, which means eligible bachelors are able to make themselves known to her now. If you’re following on with the events in Season 3 (spoiler alert), you’ll be aware that Queen Charlotte has selected Francesca as her favourite of the season, and she introduced the young Bridgerton woman to Lord Samadani at one of her events. However, it seems John Stirling has also captured the attention of Francesca because of his quiet demeanour.

But who does Francesca marry? Well, if we consult the book, neither of these men bear the name of Francesca’s future husband.

When He Was Wicked zooms in on the story of a Michael (not John) Stirling, who is a well-known rake in society. He falls head over heels in love with Francesca as soon as he first sees her… which is 36 hours before she marries his cousin.

He decides to remain close as her best friend, which becomes complicated after time…

Could John be our Stirling man that admires Francesca from afar? Perhaps. But we’ll have to wait for the series to drop to see more.

While the Netflix series can stray from the book content, we can be fairly certain that Lord Samadani is not going to be the man for Francesca in the future.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix