What To Watch After You’ve Finished The Bear

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Bear is no doubt one of 2022’s hottest shows and now that it’s finally made its way to Disney+, we in Australia can enjoy everything the series has to offer. If you’ve already smashed through the entire season we thought we’d round up some shows that are similar to The Bear while we wait for Season 2.

TV Shows you should watch if you liked The Bear

Sweetbitter

The Bear is heavily focused on the fast-paced life of working in a restaurant kitchen. Sweetbitter gives us another window into that lifestyle this time from the POV of Tess, who is a waitress in one of New York City’s most popular downtown restaurants and must navigate, love, drugs and chaos in her new role.

Sweetbitter is led by two of the hottest rising stars on TV right now, Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), so it’s worth a watch just for them.

Watch Sweetbitter on Stan.

Gentefied

Similar to The Bear, Gentefied is a TV show that follows a family coming together over cooking as they attempt to keep their taco shop alive. The Morales are a Mexican-American family with a lot of charm and heart who must fight against the odds to keep their little food business afloat.

Watch Gentefied on Netflix.

Chef and The Chef Show

Jon Favreau’s Chef is equal parts humour, heart and food porn as he portrays a hotheaded chef who starts up a food truck and becomes closer with his family in the process. While not a drama, Favreau followed this up with The Chef Show where he toured the country learning to make delicious meals from iconic chefs and restaurants.

Watch Chef on Stan and The Chef Show on Netflix.

Shameless

If you’re enamoured with The Bear’s leading man Jeremy Allen White you’ll find more of him in the hit dramedy Shameless. White appears in all 11 seasons as Phillip, aka Lip, who is just one of the six children caught up in William H. Macy’s dysfunctional family.

Watch Shameless on Netflix.

Succession

The Bear introduced us to some stressful and high-stakes family drama. Perhaps the king of all dysfunctional families is the Roys from Succession who will constantly backstab and betray each other for power within their family’s media empire.

It’s an intense and darkly comedic look at a terrible group of people that will give you a similarly deep character study to devour after The Bear.

Watch Succession on Binge.

If, of course, you’d rather just watch The Bear again you can find it streaming now over on Disney+.