Deadpool and Wolverine: Plot, Trailers, Rumoured Cameos & More

Marvel movies have been a string of hits and misses recently, but if there’s one thing that can get people excited its the idea of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reuniting as Deadpool and Wolverine – and that’s exactly what’s happening in Deadpool 3.

This film marks Deadpool’s official introduction into the MCU, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios, meaning the typically family-friendly Marvel universe is about to get a rude awakening. Here’s what you need to know about Deadpool & Wolverine before seeing it.

What’s the plot of the new Deadpool movie?

A quick recap before we dive into plot spoilers. Deadpool has become one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes since Ryan Reynolds took on the character in the 2016 film. A solo Deadpool film came after years of fans campaigning for Reynolds to have another chance at properly adapting the character after he was under-utilised as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were massive successes, earning upwards of $700 million a piece at the box office. The movies saw Reynolds return as Wade Wilson, a foul-mouthed mercenary who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and undergoes experimental treatment to have it cured, which turns him into a disfigured mutant with advanced regenerative healing abilities. The movies have always been praised for their tongue-in-cheek comedy, which sees Deadpool break the fourth wall and poke fun at superhero movie tropes.

That will continue in Deadpool 3, which realises a dream of Marvel fans to see Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite on screen as Deadpool and Wolverine. Very few plot details have been confirmed about Deadpool & Wolverine except that it will see Deadpool and Wolverine throw-down and then team-up.

Where does Deadpool and Wolverine fit in the MCU timeline?

So, as mentioned, this is the first Deadpool movie that is officially under the Marvel Studios umbrella which means it will be the first one set within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How exactly does Deadpool get from the Fox universe to the MCU? This movie is going to answer that question.

It seems that everything will be tied to the multiverse shenanigans that were set up in previous Marvel movies. Here, Jackman’s Wolverine seems to be a different version from the one we’ve seen in other X-Men movies, and he admits to having let his world be destroyed when Deadpool approaches him to help save his universe.

The trailer also drops hints at other MCU references, such as the Time Variance Authority as seen in Loki, a giant helmet that belongs to Ant-Man and the magic portals summoned by sorcerors like Wong and Doctor Strange. However, the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine seems like it could open the door for other previously Fox-owned properties to make their way into the MCU (ahem, the X-Men).

Is there a trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine?

More intriguing easter eggs and plot teasers can be found in the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first official teaser shows Wade being recruited by the TVA, who offer him a chance to be counted amongst the greatest heroes (aka the Avengers).

The second, longer, trailer provides a better look at Deadpool and Wolverine’s bromance journey as they fight and make up in order to take down an even more ominous foe.

The latest teaser we have is a short spot announcing that tickets for the movie can be purchased now.

Deadpool and Wolverine cast

The cast of Deadpool 3 is undeniably one of the most exciting things about the new Marvel movie. Naturally, the titular characters will see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, but seeing them on screen together again is something fans have been begging to see for a long time.

Joining the cast is a mix of old and new foes from both the previous Deadpool movies and the wider MCU.

Confirmed for the cast is Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder. Newcomers include Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as someone named ‘Paradox’ who seems to be a head honcho at the TVA.

From there no other casting announcements have been confirmed, but the rumoured list of cameos is a mile long. Some people think we’ll see appearances from other Fox superheroes, like James Marsden’s Cyclops or Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Others think some of the MCU cameos could include Tara Strong as Miss Minutes and Owen Wilson as Mobius – although these are just rumours.

Who is Cassandra Nova, Deadpool’s new villain?

Emma Corrin’s mysterious villain, who has been teased in the Deadpool 3 trailer, has caught a lot of attention. Corrin’s character sports a bald look and is seen using telepathic powers in the trailer, which folks figured out must mean they are playing Cassandra Nova.

In Marvel comics, Cassandra Nova is the twin sister of X-Men leader Charles Xavier. She is part of a parasitic, bodiless alien race known as Mummudrai, whom Charles sensed as an evil presence in the womb and killed (or so he thought). However, their psionic powers became linked, allowing Cassandra to exit the womb and form her own body, which she used to seek revenge on Charles Xavier. Comic books, amirite?

It’s unclear what Cassandra Nova’s goal is in Deadpool & Wolverine, but she is known to have an agenda against mutants in the comics, which would put both Deadpool and Wolverine in her sights.

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3??

Perhaps one of the more outlandish rumours about Deadpool & Wolverine is that Taylor Swift may make an appearance in the film. This is one of those cameos that could be simply seen as an unlikely dream of many fans, but there are some reasons it could be more likely than you might think.

For starters, Taylor is known to be close friends with Blake Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, and could feasibly have been looped into a cameo appearance by her friends. Secondly, there have long been rumours about Taylor Swift joining the MCU, but a tidbit from industry insider Daniel RPK suggested that the pop star recently had a meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to discuss an undisclosed role.

As for who Taylor could possibly be playing? Fans have long suggested the singer should play Dazzler, a Marvel comics character who has the power to convert sound vibrations into energy beams and is often depicted as a successful performer and singer. Given Taylor Swift is one of the biggest singers on the planet right now and is performing on the world stage for her Eras Tour, it’s not too hard to see the similarities between her and a character like Dazzler.

Obviously, take this one with a grain of salt, but if it happens it would be one of the biggest MCU cameos to date.

Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel Studios’ only film release this year, and it’s coming smack bang in the middle of 2024 on July 25.

Tickets for the film (including preview screenings) are on sale now at local cinemas if you want to secure your spot.

Where to watch past Deadpool and Wolverine movies

It’s unclear exactly which movies Deadpool & Wolverine will draw from, but if you want to do your homework it can’t hurt to watch the previous films that they are in (which Deadpool will no doubt reference in a fourth wall-breaking joke). For that, we recommend:

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men

X2

X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Logan

For some wider context as to what is going on in the MCU right now with the TVA and Multiverse, you may also want to add Loki, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to your list.

All of the above can be streamed on Disney+.

